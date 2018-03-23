My Culinary Voice: Rachel Yang

At ICE, we make it our mission to help students find their culinary voice — that creative drive within each of us that determines how we express ourselves through food. Whether it’s a career training program, a recreational course in pie crusts or a special event featuring handmade pasta, we’ll give you the tools to hone your culinary creativity. Join us as we ask some of today’s leading food industry pros to share their culinary voice.

"My culinary voice is my Korean style," begins ICE alum and James Beard Award nominated chef Rachel Yang. The co-owner of four hit restaurants in Seattle and Portland — Joule, Revel, Trove and Revelry — offers diners a unique experience, combining the culinary traditions of her Korean roots with a sense of place — the Pacific Northwest. In this video, Rachel explains how she tempers Korean cuisine to her guests' palates, and the result is addictively delicious dishes like geoduck fried rice. Watch now as Chef Rachel Yang shares her culinary voice.