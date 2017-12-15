My Culinary Voice: Donatella Arpaia

At ICE, we make it our mission to help students find their culinary voice — that creative drive within each of us that determines how we express ourselves through food. Whether it’s a career training program, a recreational course in pie crusts or a special event featuring handmade pasta, we’ll give you the tools to hone your culinary creativity. Join us as we ask some of today’s leading food industry pros to share their culinary voice.

Donatella Arpaia — restaurateur, cookbook author and Iron Chef judge — made a name for herself through her award-winning restaurants that combined classic, delicious cuisine with modern surroundings. The talented restaurateur, who spent a brief stint as a corporate attorney before pursuing her passion for hospitality, helped earn her restaurants serious food world acclaim, including a James Beard Award nomination for Best New Restaurant. Asked to describe her culinary voice, Donatella confided that it’s very much a reflection of her own personal style — something that’s helped to bring her professional success.

Watch the video to see what that winning combination means for this talented hospitality expert.