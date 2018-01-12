My Culinary Voice: Chef Anthony Ricco

Chef Anthony Ricco, ICE alum and executive chef of The William Vale, has a passion for feeding people — very well. The Brooklyn-native and former executive chef at Jean Georges’ Spice Market combines his culinary training and his unique style in every delicious dish that he creates. Though his roots are Italian, his culinary voice comes from a different part of the globe.
Watch the video to discover the inspiration for Chef Anthony Ricco’s culinary voice.
