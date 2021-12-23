  1. Home
Must-Try Vegan Finger Foods for Your New Year’s Eve Bash

December 23, 2021
From www.peta.org
By
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals

Is going vegan one of your New Year’s resolutions? Get a head start by serving some delicious vegan appetizers at your New Year’s Eve celebration. When you’re planning your party menu, keep animals in mind by choosing recipes that are dairy-, egg-, and meat-free. Cows, chickens, pigs, and other animals used for food simply want to live in peace—help give them that peace by going vegan.

Vegan Bruschetta

The Ultimate Vegan Cheese Board

Vegan Crab Cakes with Horseradish Dill Tartar Sauce

Vegan Jalapeño Poppers

Copycat P.F. Chang’s Vegan Lettuce Wraps

Vegan Potato Skins

Spinach & Artichoke White Bean Dip

The Best Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms

Vegetable Dumplings

Vegan Buffalo Wings

*****

Going vegan is the best thing that you can do for animals, the planet, and your own health. If you need help, join our 3-Week Vegan Challenge and order a free vegan starter kit to receive tips, recipes, and inspiration to keep it up for “Veganuary” and beyond:

Order Your Free Vegan Starter Kit Today

The post Must-Try Vegan Finger Foods for Your New Year’s Eve Bash appeared first on PETA.