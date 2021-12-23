Must-Try Vegan Finger Foods for Your New Year’s Eve Bash

Is going vegan one of your New Year’s resolutions? Get a head start by serving some delicious vegan appetizers at your New Year’s Eve celebration. When you’re planning your party menu, keep animals in mind by choosing recipes that are dairy-, egg-, and meat-free. Cows, chickens, pigs, and other animals used for food simply want to live in peace—help give them that peace by going vegan.
Vegan Bruschetta
The Ultimate Vegan Cheese Board
Vegan Crab Cakes with Horseradish Dill Tartar Sauce
Vegan Jalapeño Poppers
Copycat P.F. Chang’s Vegan Lettuce Wraps
Vegan Potato Skins
Spinach & Artichoke White Bean Dip
The Best Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms
Vegetable Dumplings
Vegan Buffalo Wings
Going vegan is the best thing that you can do for animals, the planet, and your own health. If you need help, join our 3-Week Vegan Challenge and order a free vegan starter kit to receive tips, recipes, and inspiration to keep it up for “Veganuary” and beyond:
