Murray's Cheese and Kroger Open 400th Location

CINCINNATI and NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Murray's Cheese and Kroger (NYSE: KR) will open their 400th store location in the Houston, Texas, area tomorrow. New York's most iconic cheese shop, opened in 1940, offers the finest selection of cheese, meat and specialty food items to Kroger, whose family of stores includes Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Dillons, Ralphs and QFC locations across the United States.

"Our mission is to continuously educate ourselves and our customers on the pleasures of cheese," said Nick Tranchina, Executive Vice President at Murray's Cheese. "As we pass this milestone, it's exciting to see that every day we get to live our mission in ways we would have hardly thought possible when we started this journey with Kroger 10 years ago."

"This milestone highlights Kroger's nearly decade-long relationship with Murray's Cheese. Through these cheese counters, we're able to offer our customers an unparalleled experience and education about artisanal cheeses and specialty foods," said Robert Clark, Kroger's senior vice president of merchandising. "Our partnership with New York's most iconic cheese shop is just one way we are redefining the food and grocery experience for our customers and associates."

Murray's Cheese shops in Kroger stores carry hundreds of cheeses, charcuterie, olives, crackers and specialty food items from all over the world. Murray's is deeply involved with product selection, staff training and development, merchandising and promotions across all locations. Murray's has also trained thousands of Cheese Mongers and Certified Cheese Professionals since the relationship began in 2008.

The 400th Murray's Cheese and Kroger shop is located at 2150 Stuebner Road in Spring, Texas.

About Murray's Cheese:

Founded in 1940 in the heart of Greenwich Village, Murray's Cheese is one of New York's most beloved cheese shops. The mission of Murray's Cheese is to bring the best cheese selection to the United States and to educate customers about cheese. Murray's flagship stores on Bleecker Street and in Grand Central Station's food market offer hundreds of domestic and imported artisan cheeses, along with a large selection of specialty goods. For a list of locations, please visit murrayscheese.com/locations. Follow Murray's on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @MurraysCheese.

About Kroger:

At The Kroger Co., we are dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are 450,000 associates who serve nearly nine million customers daily in 2,793 retail food stores under a variety of local banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia. Our Family of Companies operates an expanding ClickList offering – a personalized order online service – in addition to 2,258 pharmacies, 783 convenience stores, 307 fine jewelry stores, 222 retail health clinics, 1,472 supermarket fuel centers and 38 food production plants in the United States. Our Company has been recognized as one of America's most generous companies for our support of more than 100 Feeding America food bank partners, breast cancer research and awareness, the military and their families, and more than 145,000 community organizations including schools. As a leader in supplier diversity, we are a proud member of the Billion Dollar Roundtable.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/murrays-cheese-and-kroger-open-400th-location-300544230.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.