Multiple Food and Beverage Concepts Announced for New Margaritaville Resort in Times Square

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IMCMV Holdings, Inc., the primary licensee for Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Restaurants in the United States, has announced it will open five food and beverage venues – including a Margaritaville Restaurant, LandShark Bar & Grill and a 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar – at the new Margaritaville Resort. The resort is slated to open in New York City's Times Square district in late 2020.

"We're thrilled to bring Margaritaville's laid back, 'no worries' vibe to the heart of New York City, where vacationers and residents alike will appreciate an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city," said David Crabtree, president and CEO of IMCMV Holdings, Inc. "Whether you're seeking a quick drink, snack or a delicious leisurely meal, this new resort will have it all. We're excited to create this one-of-a-kind hotel development with Margaritaville Hospitality Group, Flintlock Constructions Services LLC and Soho Properties, Inc."

The Margaritaville Resort in New York City will include five food and beverage concepts, including a Margaritaville Restaurant and an indoor/outdoor poolside LandShark Bar & Grill with more than 200 interior seats and seats poolside. The LandShark addition will also offer an outdoor pool and a FlowRider® wave machine that will allow guests the opportunity to surf amid views of Times Square. An all-new concept, The Chill Bar, will be located on the 5th floor and will offer guests yet another venue to relax and unwind. The property will also feature a rooftop 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar on the 28th and 29th floors boasting an expansive view of Times Square and the iconic New York City skyline.

The 29-story Margaritaville Resort, which will be located in Times Square at 560 Seventh Avenue, will offer 225 rooms highlighting Margaritaville's signature 'casual-luxe' design, just a few steps away from some of the city's most popular attractions. In addition to the food, beverage and retail concepts developed by IMCMV, the $300 million project will include multiple lounge areas overlooking the city that never sleeps.

For more information on Margaritaville, visit www.Margaritaville.com

About IMCMV Holdings

Brazilian listed company IMC Alimentação S.A. (MEAL3 BZ) "International Meal Company" owns and operates Margaritaville and Land Shark Bar & Grill destination restaurants throughout the United States, Brazil and Panama. Recent development projects include Miami, FL, Daytona Beach, FL, Cleveland, OH and San Antonio, TX. International Meal Company also owns over 220 casual and quick-service restaurants in Brazil, the United States and Caribbean, emphasizing units in airports, shopping malls and along major highways.

About Margaritaville

Margaritaville is a global lifestyle brand inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

Margaritaville features 17 lodging locations and 24 additional projects in the pipeline with nearly half under construction, three gaming properties and over 60 food and beverage venues including signature concepts such as Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill and LandShark Bar & Grill. More than 20 million travelers every year change their latitude and attitude with a visit to a Margaritaville resort, residential real estate destination, vacation club, vacation home rental or restaurant.

Consumers can also escape everyday through a collection of Margaritaville lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a satellite radio station and more. Additionally, the brand's food, beverage and spirits lines – including Margaritaville tequilas, rums, LandShark Lager and a new bestselling cookbook – deliver authentic, tropical escapism to fans around the world. Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multiple-food-and-beverage-concepts-announced-for-new-margaritaville-resort-in-times-square-300803547.html

SOURCE IMCMV Holdings, Inc.