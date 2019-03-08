Multiple Big Wins at US Champion Cheese Contest in Madison, WI for Savencia Cheese USA With a Record-Breaking 2,550 Competitors in Close Contest
NEW HOLLAND, Pa., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Champion Cheese Contest held its 38th edition in Madison, Wisconsin with a record-breaking 2,550 entries on March 5-7, 2019. Savencia Cheese USA was awarded 4 medals:
In Open Class Soft-Ripened Category: GOLD Dorothy's Comeback Cow
Dorothy's Comeback Cow is a soft cheese made in Lena, Illinois. Nestled in the shape of freshly sprung flowers— this bloomy rind cheese is tinged orange with age. It's made from cow's milk with rustic, fragrant notes in every bite. Last year, Comeback Cow was awarded Best New Product from SOFI Awards and third place of its category at ACS Competition in Pittsburgh. It retails for $8.99 and can be found in stores nationwide.
In Flavored Spreadable Natural Cheese Category: SILVER Alouette Parmesan & Basil Spreadable Cheese
This soft spreadable cheese has been crafted since 1974, and Savencia Cheese USA is continuously innovating to ensure only the freshest ingredients are used to bring consumers the very best taste. Alouette Parmesan & Basil has a complex, well-balanced flavor that is delicious spread on a cracker, on top of pasta or on a sandwich.
In Pasteurized Process Cheese Spread Category: SILVER Alouette Creme de Brie
Alouette Crème de Brie is an ultra-smooth, creamy spread made from the heart of fresh Brie. Because there is no rind, consumers can simply dip vegetables and fruit, or spread Crème de Brie on a cracker or a sliced baguette.
In Pasteurized Process Cheese Spread Category: BRONZE Alouette Creme de Brie – Black Truffle
Alouette Crème de Brie Black Truffle is an ultra-smooth, creamy spread made from the heart of fresh Brie. It is blended with Urbani black truffles. Because there is no rind, consumers can simply spread it on a cracker or a sliced baguette.
For more information, please visit www.savenciacheeseusa.com
ABOUT Savencia CHEESE USA
Savencia is a family owned group, operating mainly in the cheese and dairy industry as well as fine delicatessen and chocolate. SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy is amongst the world's leading company in producing specialty cheeses. Savencia Cheese USA specialized in crafting high-end specialties in the USA under Dorothy's brand as well as Smithfield cream cheese or Alouette spreadable cheeses. Savencia Cheese USA also imports the best high-end cheeses under its Haute Fromagerie initiative with cheeses such as Esquirrou, St Andre, St Agur, Etorki, Le Montagnard, Maroilles Fauquet or Le Severac. For more information, please visit http://www.savenciacheeseusa.com
Press Contact:
Sebastien Lehembre, Senior Brand Manager
Phone: 717-405-8838
Sebastien.lehembre@savenciacheeseusa.com
Related Images
dorothys-comeback-cow.png
Dorothy's Comeback Cow
alouette-creme-de-brie.jpg
Alouette Creme de Brie
creme-de-brie-black-truffle.jpg
Creme de Brie Black Truffle
alouette-parm-basil-spreadable.jpg
Alouette Parm Basil Spreadable Cheese
Related Links
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multiple-big-wins-at-us-champion-cheese-contest-in-madison-wi-for-savencia-cheese-usa-with-a-record-breaking-2-550-competitors-in-close-contest-300809403.html
SOURCE Savencia Cheese USA