Multiple Big Wins at US Champion Cheese Contest in Madison, WI for Savencia Cheese USA With a Record-Breaking 2,550 Competitors in Close Contest

NEW HOLLAND, Pa., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Champion Cheese Contest held its 38th edition in Madison, Wisconsin with a record-breaking 2,550 entries on March 5-7, 2019. Savencia Cheese USA was awarded 4 medals:

In Open Class Soft-Ripened Category: GOLD Dorothy's Comeback Cow

Dorothy's Comeback Cow is a soft cheese made in Lena, Illinois. Nestled in the shape of freshly sprung flowers— this bloomy rind cheese is tinged orange with age. It's made from cow's milk with rustic, fragrant notes in every bite. Last year, Comeback Cow was awarded Best New Product from SOFI Awards and third place of its category at ACS Competition in Pittsburgh. It retails for $8.99 and can be found in stores nationwide.

In Flavored Spreadable Natural Cheese Category: SILVER Alouette Parmesan & Basil Spreadable Cheese

This soft spreadable cheese has been crafted since 1974, and Savencia Cheese USA is continuously innovating to ensure only the freshest ingredients are used to bring consumers the very best taste. Alouette Parmesan & Basil has a complex, well-balanced flavor that is delicious spread on a cracker, on top of pasta or on a sandwich.

In Pasteurized Process Cheese Spread Category: SILVER Alouette Creme de Brie

Alouette Crème de Brie is an ultra-smooth, creamy spread made from the heart of fresh Brie. Because there is no rind, consumers can simply dip vegetables and fruit, or spread Crème de Brie on a cracker or a sliced baguette.

In Pasteurized Process Cheese Spread Category: BRONZE Alouette Creme de Brie – Black Truffle

Alouette Crème de Brie Black Truffle is an ultra-smooth, creamy spread made from the heart of fresh Brie. It is blended with Urbani black truffles. Because there is no rind, consumers can simply spread it on a cracker or a sliced baguette.

For more information, please visit www.savenciacheeseusa.com

ABOUT Savencia CHEESE USA

Savencia is a family owned group, operating mainly in the cheese and dairy industry as well as fine delicatessen and chocolate. SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy is amongst the world's leading company in producing specialty cheeses. Savencia Cheese USA specialized in crafting high-end specialties in the USA under Dorothy's brand as well as Smithfield cream cheese or Alouette spreadable cheeses. Savencia Cheese USA also imports the best high-end cheeses under its Haute Fromagerie initiative with cheeses such as Esquirrou, St Andre, St Agur, Etorki, Le Montagnard, Maroilles Fauquet or Le Severac. For more information, please visit http://www.savenciacheeseusa.com

Press Contact:

Sebastien Lehembre, Senior Brand Manager

Phone: 717-405-8838

Sebastien.lehembre@savenciacheeseusa.com

Related Images

dorothys-comeback-cow.png

Dorothy's Comeback Cow

alouette-creme-de-brie.jpg

Alouette Creme de Brie

creme-de-brie-black-truffle.jpg

Creme de Brie Black Truffle

alouette-parm-basil-spreadable.jpg

Alouette Parm Basil Spreadable Cheese

Related Links

Dorothy's Cheese

Savencia Cheese USA

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multiple-big-wins-at-us-champion-cheese-contest-in-madison-wi-for-savencia-cheese-usa-with-a-record-breaking-2-550-competitors-in-close-contest-300809403.html

SOURCE Savencia Cheese USA