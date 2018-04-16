Multicultural healthy food brand "Neilly's" launches rice mixes at 1500 Kroger Supermarkets

YORK, Pa., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Neilly's foods a producer of premium multicultural rice mixes announced today it will begin distributing six SKU's of its rice mixes to more than 1500 Kroger Supermarkets across the United States in May 2018. Taking complex family recipes from around the world through an innovative process using wholesome vegetables and herbs to produce simple flavorful meals in minutes, meals such as Jerk rice and black beans a Caribbean specialty, Jollof rice a West African delicacy, Coconut infused rice widely eaten in southeast Asia, Cajun Gumbo a Louisiana staple (just to name a few) can now be made at home in minutes. Each blend is a culinary adventure. Take a trip around the world, enjoy a different meal every day of the week with Neilly's rice mixes.

Today, with families constantly pressed for time, you can now have a delicious, healthy meal is less than 15 minutes. "Just Add Water," All meals are all natural, low sodium, vegan, gluten free and have NO MSG. For meat lovers add your choice of chicken, beef, pork or seafood. Consumers now have a choice to eat delicious healthy meals at home in minutes.

Kroger is the latest addition to a growing list of retail chains who have partnered with Neilly's to bring these delicious rice mixes to consumers. You can find Neilly's products at supermarkets such as select Wholefoods, Walmart, Giant Landover and Carlisle supermarkets, Weis Markets, Ingles markets and many independent supermarkets.

About Neilly's Food LLC.

Neilly's is a multicultural healthy food brand bringing delicious recipes from around the world to American homes in minutes. Founded in 2012, It's portfolio includes products across multiple categories such dry groceries and frozen appetizers/meals. Neilly's Foods strives to bring affordable healthy meals to consumers thus improving how people eat. For more information on Neilly's visit www.neillys.com.

