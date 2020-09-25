MTN DEW® Celebrates National Hunting And Fishing Day By Launching Grants To Fuel Outdoor Conservation

Nonprofits have the chance to score one of twenty $5,000 MTN DEW Outdoor Grants

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The great outdoors need our help to stay great. To celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day, MTN DEW® announced today it is supporting Heartland conservation and outdoor nonprofits with $100,000 in MTN DEW Outdoor Grants. DEW's goal is to support Heartland nonprofit organizations that protect the beautiful lands we all love. Nonprofits can apply for one of twenty $5,000 grants and DEW Nation will also have a chance to nominate their local conservation nonprofits.

With a heritage steeped in the great outdoors, MTN DEW® shares its fans' thirst for adventure and freedom - whether that's boating on the lake with friends, or breaking out the camo for hunting season. During a year when spending time in the great outdoors is more important than ever before, DEW gave fans a boost by reimbursing more than $200,000 in hunting and fishing permits. DEW Nation fully exhausted the first $100,000 installment of the MTN DEW Outdoor Stimulus within five hours. In response to the popular demand, DEW is now providing $100,000 in grants to help power the outdoor experience and enable fans across DEW Nation to get outside and do more of what they love.

"In a year that none of us expected, MTN DEW is dedicated to showing DEW Nation that we're Out Here with them, helping them pursue their outdoor passions in their own backyards," said Julie Raheja-Perera, MTN DEW. "Right now, it's all about giving back to our Heartland community and fueling nonprofit organizations that support conservation in the great outdoors."

From September 25-October 25, fans and organizations alike can visit DEWOutdoors.com/Grants to nominate or apply for a grant. In order to be considered, organizations must be a 501(c)(3) and have a focus on the outdoors - whether it focuses on wildlife conservation, environmental organization, or just outdoor recreation! Each entry will be ranked on a point scale based on compatibility with MTN DEW's mission, regional impact on outdoor conservation, and celebration of outdoor lifestyle.

