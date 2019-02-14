MOVE Systems Expands Production of Innovative, Sustainable Mobile Carts with Franchise Brands

MOVE Partners with Notable Companies Such as Dunkin' and Nathan's Famous to Help Franchisees Reach More Customers and Drive Sales; Targets Additional Nationwide Expansion



NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVE Systems, a veteran-run company that has modernized the way brands think of mobility, announced today the expansion of its high-tech, sustainable mobile cart platform with franchise businesses and its nationwide growth plans for 2019.

MOVE's turnkey mobile cart — referred to as the "Cadillac of Food Carts" by The Wall Street Journal — has helped franchisors like Dunkin' and Nathan's Famous, as well as countless independent operators, have a cost-efficient, mobile presence to reach customers outside of their brick-and-mortar stores. MOVE has built and operated mobile carts from coast-to-coast, including more than 65 mobile restaurants in New York City. Additionally, MOVE operates as mobile franchisees of Dunkin' in Grand Rapids and for Nathan's Famous in New York City.

MOVE System's platform, the MVR101, is a high-tech, portable cart that uses a combination of solar energy and purpose-built rechargeable battery-power that allows the cart to roam free or plug in to a city's existing power grid. The mobile cart features a scalable proprietary infrastructure including mobile, point-of-sale systems and cloud enabled remote fleet management. With a dedicated focus on promoting sustainability, MOVE carts are estimated to produce 60 percent less greenhouse gas and 95 percent less smog-causing pollution than traditional food carts/trucks. Beyond the cart, MOVE provides an entire platform of product, process, and data services, enabling a capital-efficient expansion of current brick-and-mortar operations.

"Our goal is to help brands and other small businesses meet the needs of a changing customer," said James Meeks, CEO of MOVE Systems. "Retail rents for traditional brick-and-mortar stores continue to soar in major cities across the United States and many operators don't have the resources to establish a mobile presence. MOVE has simplified and modernized the mobile business model, providing brands with a turnkey solution to service their customers beyond their brick-and-mortar locations during new construction, remodels, and marketing events."



"While our store was undergoing a remodel, MOVE enabled us to serve not only our regular guests, but also new customers who were drawn to the cool mobile unit," said Konse Skrivanos of the Dekk Group, a Dunkin' franchisee who owns over 100 Dunkin' restaurants. "The ability to have an easy, efficient way to reach more customers for a low investment has had a significant impact on our business. MOVE kept us up and running when we otherwise might have had down time."

MOVE also has been instrumental in activating smaller, regional brands and promotional campaigns. Brands can utilize the mobile carts as a low-cost platform to test new products and concepts, gather real-time feedback, generate social media engagement prior to official launches of products in markets, and test the viability of a future brick-and-mortar location.

MOVE is continuing to grow its mobile food platform while also expanding into other industries where the demand for more mobile convenience is on the rise. As part of its aggressive growth plans, MOVE Systems will exhibit at the International Franchise Association's Annual Convention Feb. 24-27, 2019, in Las Vegas. Franchisors and multi-unit franchisees interested in learning more about how they can take their business mobile can visit booth #958/960 to discuss opportunities with James Meeks and Hasib Ikramullah.

To learn more about how MOVE Systems can help your brand have a mobile presence, visit www.movesystems.com or contact James Meeks at jmeeks@movesystems.com.

About MOVE Systems International, LLC

MOVE Systems provides a turnkey, high-tech, sustainable mobile cart platform. MOVE has helped brands like Dunkin', Nathan's Famous, and countless independent operators have a cost-efficient, mobile presence to reach customers in locations beyond the limits of their brick-and-mortar stores. MOVE has built and operated more than 65 mobile restaurants in New York City, and is now expanding to help franchisees across the country go mobile. Please visit www.movesystems.com to learn more.

