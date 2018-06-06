The Mountain Valley Spring Water Named Official Water Sponsor of The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) and the 36th Annual RAMMY Awards Gala

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Valley Spring Water named official water sponsor of The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington and the 36th Annual RAMMY Awards Gala.

The Mountain Valley will sponsor the 36th annual RAMMY Awards presented by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) on Sunday, June 10, 2018, at the Walter E. Washington Convention in Washington, DC. Mountain Valley is the "Official Bottled Water" of the RAMW and will be served exclusively to 2500 food and hospitality industry professionals at tasting stations throughout the venue.

The RAMMY Awards Gala honors the exceptional ability and accomplishments of the hard-working individuals and organizations of the region's restaurants and foodservice community. Named the #1 Food & Restaurant event by BizBash Magazine since 2008 and known as the "Oscars of Washington DC area restaurants," The RAMMYS celebrate one of Metropolitan Washington's greatest assets: its restaurants!

"Mountain Valley is proud to once again partner with the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, and sponsor the RAMMY Awards Gala," said Peter Scott, owner of Mountain Valley Mid-Atlantic. "This event brings together the biggest and the best in the DC-area dining scene and Mountain Valley Spring Water is honored to be served by many of these innovators at their bars and restaurants."

The Mountain Valley has been named three times as the "The Best Tasting American Bottled Water" at the prestigious Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting Competition.

About Mountain Valley Mid-Atlantic

Mountain Valley Mid-Atlantic is the exclusive direct to consumer distributor of Mountain Valley Spring Water serving thousands of homes, offices, restaurants and retailers in the region since 1920. MountainValleyMidAtlantic.com.

About The Mountain Valley Spring Water

The Mountain Valley Spring Water Co. is the authentic American natural spring water. Headquartered in Hot Springs, Ark., the iconic brand has been serving consumers since 1871. The brand's spring and sparkling waters are still bottled today from the abundant natural artesian spring source originating from deep within the valley's granite-based geologic formation, giving it its unique mineral content and taste profile. Named "Best-Tasting American Bottled Water" three times. Mountain Valley Spring water is delivered to home and offices across the country. The brand can also be found in fine retailers, natural grocery and traditional supermarkets. Mountain Valley Spring is a Great Range Capital corporation.

