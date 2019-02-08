Mount Franklin Foods Redoubles Focus On Core Confectionary Business; Announces New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility

Heavy investment in confectionary business ups capacity and ensures continued innovation from this market leader.

EL PASO, Texas, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Franklin Foods, a leading manufacturer of branded, contract and private label confectionary, nuts, snacks and foodservice products, announces a proactive strategy designed to ensure continued success in meeting and exceeding production demand for the company's core products. Mount Franklin Foods has started construction of a new 220,000 square foot state-of-the-art candy manufacturing facility in San Jeronimo – a port of entry in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, across the U.S. border from Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

"We are pleased to announce the ground breaking of our new San Jeronimo facility which will increase our capacity by 130 million pounds annually," said Gary Ricco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mount Franklin Foods. "This growth allows us to continue development of exciting new products for our customers and consumers. The new facility is being built to house additional mogul production for soft candy items, such as gummies and jellies. The factory, slated to open in May 2020, will bring more than 450 new jobs to the area."

"Expanding manufacturing capabilities allows us to maintain a competitive edge in the confectionary market," Ricco adds. "This move positions us for continued growth and helps ensure we remain the trusted resource for quality candy and snack products."

About Mount Franklin Foods

Mount Franklin Foods, LLC is a leading North American manufacturer of high-quality confections, nut products and mints headquartered in El Paso, Texas. The company proudly serves major retailers, wholesalers, co-manufacturing customers and foodservice distributors through its Sunrise Confections, Azar Nut and Hospitality Mints divisions. For more information please visit www.MountFranklinfoods.com.

