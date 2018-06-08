Motto Mortgage Joins Nationwide Fight To End Hunger

New Mission Against Hunger Aims to Create Healthier Communities

DENVER, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Franchising, LLC is on a mission to end hunger in America – one bag of food at a time. The franchisor of Motto Mortgage today announced a program that aims to do just that, Mission Against Hunger.

"Mission Against Hunger is about helping and feeding our neighbors," said Motto Franchising President Ward Morrison. "It's a distressing fact that, according to Hunger Free Colorado, more than 1 in 7 Americans struggle with hunger, and 1 in 6 children worry about how they'll get their next meal. And we want to help do something about it."

It works like this: Motto Mortgage loan originators will provide their home-buying clients with reusable bags to fill with nonperishable food items. Now, instead of throwing food out during a move, the buyers have an easy way to clean out their pantries or cupboards and help feed someone at the same time. The filled bags are delivered to local food banks, schools and other charitable organizations who serve hungry people in need.

"Too much perfectly good food ends up in the landfill. And every bag filled is another opportunity for someone to have a good meal," added Morrison. "In addition to making bags available to new homeowners, Motto Mortgage brokerages will promote the effort, get people thinking differently about food they don't want and even host food drives in their communities. Mission Against Hunger starts with the donation bags, but it actually goes much further than that."

Motto Mortgage is a different idea – a network of mortgage broker franchisees, focused on providing personalized guidance with more clarity and less jargon. Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network work close by – and closely with – real estate agents to deliver a one-stop solution. Motto Mortgage franchises are increasing competition in the industry, resulting in more options and a better customer experience for consumers. Importantly, Motto Mortgage loan originators are not bound to the products of one specific lender but have access to quality loan options from various sources.

Motto Mortgage has franchises operating in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, D.C and Washington State. Motto Franchising, LLC is located at 5075 S. Syracuse St. #1200, Denver, CO 80237. For more information, please email newsroom@mottomortgage.com or visit mottomortgage.com.

