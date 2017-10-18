Mosaic Announces 2017 Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Oct. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) plans to release 2017 third quarter earnings results on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, before the market opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

Mosaic expects to release the earnings results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time, simultaneously posting performance data on its website in a tabular form. Historical performance data for Mosaic's past eight quarters is currently available at www.mosaicco.com/investor/financialdata.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on October 31, 2017, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call including the presentation slides can be accessed by visiting Mosaic's website. An audio replay of the call will be available for up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

