Morning Technical Insight on These Restaurants Stocks -- McDonald's, Jack in the Box, Dave & Buster's, and Darden

McDonald's

Oak Brook, Illinois-based McDonald's Corporation's stock finished Wednesday's session 0.81% higher at $172.67. A total volume of 1.60 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 12.09% over the previous three months, 40.30% in the last twelve months, and 41.86% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.06% and 11.96%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of McDonald's, which operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the US, Europe, Asia/Pacific, Middle-East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56.29.

Jack in the Box

Shares in San Diego, California-based Jack in the Box Inc. ended at $99.05, down 0.91% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 398,119 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 3.03%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the US, have an RSI of 40.38.

On December 19th, 2017, Jack in the Box announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Qdoba Restaurant Corporation ("Qdoba"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo"). Under the terms of the agreement, the Apollo funds will purchase Qdoba for approximately $305 million in cash, subject to customary closing conditions and adjustments. The transaction is expected to close by April 2018.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dallas, Texas-based Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 1.12% higher at $57.03 with a total trading volume of 593,332 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 17.03% in the past month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 11.63%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which owns and operates venues that combine dining and entertainment in North America for adults and families, have an RSI of 66.41.

On December 05th, 2017, Dave & Buster's announced its financial results for the quarter ended October 29th, 2017. Total revenues for Q3 2017 were $250.0 million, net income was $12.2 million, and EBITDA was $45.6 million. Year-to-date, as of November 30th, 2017, the Company had repurchased approximately 2.1 million shares of its common stock for $123.4 million, and cumulatively has repurchased 2.6 million shares for $152.2 million.

Darden Restaurants

On Wednesday, shares in Orlando, Florida-based Darden Restaurants, Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.03 million shares. The stock finished the day 0.27% higher at $97.41. The Company's shares have advanced 21.34% in the last one month, 23.07% in the previous three months, 30.98% over the last twelve months, and 33.95% since the start of this year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 15.03% and 15.03%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Darden Restaurants, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the US and Canada, have an RSI of 79.66.

On December 14th, 2017, Darden Restaurants' Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on February 01st, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10th, 2018.

Wall St. Equities:

