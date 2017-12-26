Morning Technical Insight on These Packaging & Containers Stocks -- Silgan, Crown, Ball, and WestRock

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on SLGN, CCK, BLL, and WRK which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Value Line reported that the Packaging and Containers industry is not immune to macroeconomic cycles, though key end markets are often considered to have defensive characteristics. Consumer spending habits can have an impact on operating results, and cost control is crucial to a company's earnings performance, the reported further noted. Importantly, the success of many players in this space is heavily influenced by energy prices. Pre-market today, WallStEquities.com scans Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN), Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK), Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL), and WestRock Co. (NYSE: WRK). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer, click the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Silgan Holdings

Shares in Stamford, Connecticut headquartered Silgan Holdings Inc. ended Friday's session 0.83% higher at $29.23 with a total trading volume of 251,494 shares. The stock has advanced 3.32% in the last month, 1.04% over the previous three months, and 14.22% on an YTD basis. The Company's shares are trading 1.39% above their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Silgan, which together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 55.96.

On December 08th, 2017, research firm KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Sector Weight' to 'Underweight'. Get the full research report on SLGN for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SLGN

Crown Holdings

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania headquartered Crown Holdings Inc.'s shares saw a slight drop of 0.18%, closing the day at $56.15. A total volume of 1.26 million shares was traded, which was higher than their three months average volume of 923,520 shares. The stock has advanced 6.81% on an YTD basis. The Company's shares are trading 3.10% below their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Crown have an RSI of 28.50.

On November 29th, 2017, research firm UBS initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $65 per share.

On December 19th, 2017, Crown announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Signode Industrial Group Holdings (Bermuda) Ltd., a leading global provider of transit packaging systems and solutions, from The Carlyle Group, in a cash transaction valued at $3.91 billion subject to customary closing adjustments. The acquisition, which is subject to review by various competition authorities, is expected to close during the first quarter of 2018 and to significantly increase free cash flow. Debt financing has been fully committed in support of the transaction. To experience our free membership services anytime/ anywhere and access the free report on CCK, click to register at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CCK

Ball

Last Friday, shares in Broomfield, Colorado headquartered Ball Corp. gained 0.90%, closing the session at $37.97. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.68 million shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 2.61 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.16% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading 5.47% below its 200-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of Ball Corp. have an RSI of 35.46.

On December 08th, 2017, research firm KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Sector Weight' to 'Underweight'.

On December 14th, 2017, Ball Corp. announced that the Company recently won silver and bronze at this year's Canmaker "Can of the Year" Awards for its L'Oréal Men Expert Antiperspirant can in the "Aerosol Cans" category, and for its Tactile can in the "Prototype" category, respectively. For the L'Oréal Men Expert Antiperspirant can, the Company utilized its innovative ReAl® technology. For the Tactile can, the Company featured a snake, which was brought to life by its innovative design and distinctive tactile print finish. Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and start so with your free report on BLL at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BLL

WestRock

Richmond, Virginia-based WestRock Co.'s stock finished the session 0.17% lower at $63.73 with a total trading volume of 868,723 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 8.40% in the last month, 15.43% over the previous three months, and 25.53% on YTD basis. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.74% and 12.25%, respectively. Additionally, shares of WestRock have an RSI of 59.40.

On December 12th, 2017, WestRock (WRK) announced that it has entered into agreements to acquire substantially all of the assets of Plymouth Packaging, Inc., a corrugated packaging company that derives approximately 70% of its sales from its "Box on Demand" systems and corrugated fanfold, and 30% from traditional corrugated box packaging. This acquisition will further integrate WRK's containerboard system. Know more about WRK in our free research coverage at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=WRK

--

Wall St. Equities:

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES:

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morning-technical-insight-on-these-packaging--containers-stocks----silgan-crown-ball-and-westrock-300575243.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities