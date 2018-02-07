Monin Announces 2018 Flavor Trends

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Monin Americas, an award-winning premium flavoring company with over 100 years of experience, announced its 2018 Flavor Trends identifying five emerging trends that will influence food and beverage menus this year and beyond.

The Monin 2018 Flavor Trends were developed by a full time team of Monin Consumer Insights Specialists, Beverage Innovation Directors, Chefs and Flavor Technologists dedicated to identifying and tracking new flavor trends though analysis of both proprietary and secondary research.

Thirst for Adventure – Customers prefer to curate new experiences over material things. When it comes to food and beverage, anything goes including emerging global flavors and Wonka-esque flavor combinations. Operators can take advantage of this trend by offering safe experimentation. That is combining a familiar flavor with a unique one, therefore creating an approachable yet exciting taste adventure. Additionally, telling a background story about the sourcing or sustainability of the ingredients elevates consumer interest and satisfaction.

Let's Get Social – Customers seek socially shareable moments that look amazing and deliver on incredible, craveable taste. This trend is spurring next level innovation in food and beverage flavors, colors, textures, vessels and overall "wow" presentations.

Going to Extremes – Balancing extremes is now a lifestyle and consumers expect the same for their food and beverage choices. There is a desire for indulgences to be clean label, sweets to be low sugar, and complex builds to be of the best quality. Expect a rise in sophisticated mocktails and low ABV cocktails as consumers balance their alcohol intake. This trend also addresses increased interest in extreme technique and delivery styles such as cold brewed, nitro, and culinary mixology where chef influenced preparation styles become the star of the bar.

The Empowered Customer – Customers demand customization, personalization, transparency and authenticity. Reach them by creating an emotional connection through flavors that evoke comfort, nostalgia and escapism. Consumers want it all, and they want it all now. Delivery and to-go options continue to rise as convenience remains a motivating factor while choosing a dining establishment.

Farmer's Market Mentality – The health and wellness megatrend drives demand for fresh and natural ingredients in vegetable-centric meals and garden to glass beverages. Operators can capitalize on this trend by offering veggie based juices and cocktails. Expect to see more unique, exotic fruits emerge this year as well.

Monin Gourmet Flavorings is based in Bourges, France. Monin Americas, headquartered in Clearwater, Fla., employs more than 150 people who oversee sales and operations throughout North America, South America and the Caribbean.

About Monin Gourmet Flavorings:

Founded in 1912 in Bourges, France and family-owned and operated for three generations, Monin is the premier provider of flavoring products for creating specialty beverage and flavorful culinary solutions. With manufacturing facilities on three continents and product availability in more than 145 countries, Monin is recognized as the leading global flavor solution provider. For more information, visit www.monin.com.

