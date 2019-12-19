ModifyHealth(TM) Aims to Help Millions of IBS Patients as the First Meal Delivery Service to Ship Low-FODMAP and Gluten-Free Meals Nationwide

Company delivers 'Food as Medicine' nationwide to help patients manage digestive conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Crohn's disease and colitis (IBD), SIBO and celiac disease.

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ModifyHealth™ is making a significant impact on health outcomes as the first company to offer nationwide delivery of fully-prepared, low-FODMAP, and gluten-free meals. Recommended by GI providers and dietitians, these meals are tailored to bring relief to specific GI conditions.

It's estimated that 20 – 25% percent of the U.S. population struggles with GI disorders in which dietary management is a recommended treatment. As an example, studies have shown that following the Low-FODMAP protocol brings relief in up to 75% of patients with IBS. While effective, patients often find the implementation of the protocol overwhelming, confusing and time prohibitive. ModifyHealth ensures optimal outcomes by making compliance simple with tailored meals and the support of GI trained dietitians.

"The Low-FODMAP diet is often an effective treatment for those with gastrointestinal symptoms; the challenge, however, is a strict diet can be difficult for patients to follow and unrealistic to adhere to on a daily basis," says Marc Sonenshine, MD, at Atlanta Gastroenterology. "When my patients utilize a service like ModifyHealth, it makes adherence to the Low-FODMAP protocol simple, effective and, quite frankly, enjoyable."

ModifyHealth's chef-inspired meals are prepared under the close direction of expert Low-FODMAP dietitian, speaker and author, Patsy Catsos, MS, RDN, LD to ensure all recipes adhere to the strict FODMAP guidelines and thresholds while maintaining appropriate nutritional values.



"Patient outcomes are at the heart of everything we do at ModifyHealth. We exist to make evidenced-based food as medicine simple, enjoyable, and most importantly, effective. In partnership with GI providers and dietitians around the country, we're excited to make an impact," says GB Pratt, Founder & CEO.

"We continuously receive inspiring feedback from IBS patients telling us how much better they feel – many of whom were unable to participate in daily activities and are now taking back their lives," says Greg Comrie, Chief Operating Officer. "IBS can be absolutely debilitating and it's an incredible feeling to know that you are part of a team that's making a positive impact on someone's daily life. For us, we center around a core value we call 'REAL', it's a guiding acronym that ultimately translates to real people, real solutions, real outcomes."

ModifyHealth changes lives by making food as medicine simple and effective for providers and patients. ModifyHealth's provider-recommended, home-delivered, low-FODMAP, and gluten-free meals are shipped nationwide to help bring relief to common GI conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), SIBO, and celiac disease where dietary modification is a recommended treatment. All meals are organic, non-GMO, delivered fully-prepared and supported with expert dietitian consultations to ensure positive outcomes. For more information, please visit modifyhealth.com.

