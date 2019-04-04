Mitch Blocher named RMH Franchise Corporation President

ATLANTA, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACON Investments names current RMH Franchise Corporation Chief Financial Officer, Mitch Blocher, President. Blocher will retain his CFO responsibilities in addition to taking on this new role.

Mitch Blocher joined RMH Franchise Corporation in January 2018. "Mitch's leadership has been instrumental as RMH weathered difficult times in 2018," said Daniel Jinich, Managing Partner at ACON Investments. "2018 was a challenging year for RMH, but the Company achieved excellent results and emerged from bankruptcy with a stronger balance sheet and a healthier footprint of restaurants."

Before joining RMH, Mitch worked for FOCUS Brands, serving for four years as Vice President of Finance and three years as Chief Financial Officer for Auntie Anne's Pretzels. Prior to joining FOCUS, Mitch was Vice President of Finance for Church's Chicken, and from 1996 to 2005 he worked with Avado Brands, a publicly-traded restaurant management company based in Madison, Ga. Mitch began his career in public accounting with Deloitte & Touche and has spent the last 20+ years in the restaurant industry.

"This is a great honor and I am looking forward to continuing to lead RMH in partnership with ACON alongside our talented Leadership Team and all the Team Members within our Restaurants," Blocher said.

About RMH Franchise

RMH Franchise has rapidly grown to become the second-largest Applebee's franchisee in the world with 135 locations. RMH Franchise provides a great place to work, a guest experience you can be proud of, and amazing potential for career growth. At RMH Franchise, team members take pride in their service, their careers, and our commitment to the community and the U.S. military. For more information on RMH Franchise, visit www.rmhfranchise.com.

About ACON Investments

ACON Investments is a middle-market private equity investment firm led by a cohesive team that has been investing together for over 22 years. We partner with management teams to create value through separate funds for our investors across a wide range of industries in the U.S. and in Latin America. Founded in 1996, ACON is responsible for managing approximately $5.3 billion of assets with a diverse portfolio of companies spanning over 65 investments.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitch-blocher-named-rmh-franchise-corporation-president-300825001.html

SOURCE RMH Franchise Corporation