Miraval And Williams Sonoma Collaborate To Give Guests Authentic And Meaningful Culinary Experiences

TUCSON, Ariz., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This March, Miraval, the global leader in wellness resorts and spas, will debut two new Life in Balance Culinary Kitchens outfitted by Williams Sonoma at the brand's flagship resort in Arizona, and at the newly opened Miraval Austin. Through the partnership, Williams Sonoma will bring its brand to life in front of Miraval's wellness-minded guests, as they use the renowned kitchen brand's products during the resort's new healthy cooking classes and workshops, including Plant-Based Cooking, Conquering the Blade, Restoring Bone Broth and Wheat-Free Baking.

"For over 20 years, Miraval's goal has been to give guests the skills and confidence to be their healthiest and most balanced selves, and our culinary program is an integral part of that. As our nutritionists and chefs teach us, the food we consume can affect our physical, mental and emotional health," said Marc W. Ellin, global head of Miraval Group. "Through this partnership we will be able to not only enhance our culinary programming, but also give guests easy access to the culinary tools we use at Miraval, so that they can more easily integrate our food philosophy into their lives after they leave the resort."

Each of the Williams Sonoma products chosen for the new Life in Balance Culinary Kitchens were hand-selected by Miraval's chefs to perfectly complement the new suite of culinary classes created specifically for the new kitchens.

New culinary classes include:

Plant-Based Cooking : Guests will learn how to create truly inspired, plant-based versions of their favorite foods such as spaghetti and "meatballs".

: Guests will learn how to create truly inspired, plant-based versions of their favorite foods such as spaghetti and "meatballs". The Secret Art of Sauces : In this hands-on class guests will learn to about the five French "Mother Sauces" and then create a healthier, "Miraval" version of one of the sauces from beginning to end.

: In this hands-on class guests will learn to about the five French "Mother Sauces" and then create a healthier, "Miraval" version of one of the sauces from beginning to end. Conquering the Blade : This informative class teaches guests how to choose the right knife and how to properly use it to create dishes that nourish the mind, body and soul.

: This informative class teaches guests how to choose the right knife and how to properly use it to create dishes that nourish the mind, body and soul. Restoring Bone Broth : During this hands-on workshop, guests will learn to reduce waste by using ingredients normally destined for the trash including animal bones, veggie scraps and leftover herbs to make a healing bone broth that improves digestion, joint health and the immune system.

: During this hands-on workshop, guests will learn to reduce waste by using ingredients normally destined for the trash including animal bones, veggie scraps and leftover herbs to make a healing bone broth that improves digestion, joint health and the immune system. Wheat-Free Baking: Miraval's pastry chefs show guests how easy it can be to use alternative flours to create flavorful breads, pastries and desserts without sacrificing taste, texture or flavor.

Following each culinary class and workshop, Miraval guests will have the opportunity to purchase the products they used from a dedicated retail page on Williams Sonoma's website, and a select number of items will be available at Miraval's onsite retail venues. Among the items available for purchase will be Williams Sonoma's exclusive collection of celebrity-designed spatulas that benefit No Kid Hungry, a charity that fights childhood hunger across the United States.

Miraval's partnership with Williams Sonoma reinforces both brands' mission to bringing best-in-class products, quality ingredients, and knowledge to the home cook. The partnership will continue at Miraval in the Berkshires, which is slated to open in Fall 2019.

To shop Miraval's favorite Williams Sonoma products, please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/miraval

