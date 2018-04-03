Minute® Rice Debuts New Look Of Goodness, Simplicity And Convenience

New contemporary Minute design highlights core benefits of the nearly 70-year-old iconic pantry staple

HOUSTON, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting its speed, convenience, wellness and versatility, Riviana Foods Inc. is introducing an updated look for its iconic Minute® brand instant rice and Ready to Serve products with additional emphasis on natural and wholesome ingredients. The new design will be seen across the entire Minute product line.

For nearly 70 years, families have enjoyed Minute rice, the original instant rice and pantry staple that has evolved to meet consumer demands by developing innovative products such as its Ready to Serve offerings of fully-cooked pre-portioned cups ready in just one minute. In addition to its Non-GMO Project Verified products, the company has recently introduced several "better for you" products including Ready to Serve Brown Rice & Quinoa, Ready to Serve White & Red Quinoa, a line of Ready to Serve Organics and Minute Instant Multi-Grain Medley.

While retaining its distinctive red background and bold contrasting brand mark, all product packages will now feature a simpler, more contemporary design incorporating a consistent cook-time call out, updated logo, modern font and fewer design elements. All packages will offer appealing recipes on the back panel, "mix it up" ideas showcasing the versatility of the products, and creative cooking recommendations. The new packaging showcases the evolution of the Minute rice product line, communicating the product attributes that resonated most with consumers. Although this is the most comprehensive packaging re-design in over a decade, the products will remain easy to find on the shelf for current Minute rice consumers, while also appealing to a new generation.

"While we may have changed our packaging, consumers can expect the same great taste, quality and convenience," said Diane Patterson, Senior Brand Manager. "Over the years, Minute has strived to meet the needs of today's shoppers, and we're thrilled to introduce the newly enhanced packages that showcase the evolution of the brand."

New packaging can be seen on shelves nationwide beginning this month. In addition, in the coming months, Riviana will be introducing a new Minute product promoting simplicity, goodness and convenience. For more information about the new packaging and new products, visit www.minuterice.com.

Riviana Foods Inc. is the largest processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice products in the United States and the world's second largest pasta manufacturer. The Riviana family of well-known brands includes Minute®, Mahatma®, Success®, Carolina®, Comet®, Adolphus®, Blue Ribbon®, RiceSelect®, Gourmet House®, Ronzoni®, Creamette®, Skinner®, San Giorgio®, Prince®, Catelli®, American Beauty®, No Yolks®, Wacky Mac® and Light & Fluffy®.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Riviana is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ebro Foods, S.A., a leading Spanish food company.

