Minister MacAulay concludes successful agricultural visit to the United States

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Advancing market access opportunities in the United States for our farmers, processors and exporters is key to the continued growth of the Canadian economy, and to achieving the Government of Canada's target of increasing global agricultural exports to $75 billion by 2025.

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, today wrapped up a successful visit to the United States that took him to Arlington, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Minister MacAulay's visit was an opportunity to strengthen Canada's position as a strong agricultural trading partner and to bolster what already stands as the most successful trading relationship in the world.

At the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)'s 95th Annual Agricultural Outlook Forum, Minister MacAulay participated, along with Mexican Secretary of Agriculture Victor Villalobos, in a trilateral panel discussion hosted by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. They discussed the importance of the Canada, United States and Mexico trading relationship, which will be further strengthened by the new NAFTA, and highlighted how farmers and processors in all three countries rely on a predictable and stable trade environment.



These discussions also reiterated the importance of trade in supporting farm income and rural communities in all three countries, and gave the Minister and Secretaries an opportunity to discuss challenges and opportunities for growth across North America.

Minister MacAulay also hosted roundtables with key U.S. stakeholders on the agricultural trading relationship between Canada and the United States as well as the role of women in advancing opportunities in the agricultural and trade sectors.

Quote

"Our Government is committed to continue working with the United States and Mexico to strengthen our North American relationship for the good of our farmers, our rural communities and our economies. Free, fair and balanced trade is — and should continue to be — the engine of growth and prosperity for our three countries."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

Canada and the U.S. are each other's largest trading partners for agriculture, with bilateral trade in agriculture and food products reaching US$48.5 billion in 2017 and US$46.0 billion in January to November 2018 .

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, the U.S. had a US$1.9B trade surplus with Canada in agriculture trade‎ in 2017 and a US$1.2B trade surplus in January to November 2018.

Canada is the top agriculture and agri-food export market for 29 states.

Mexico is an important market for Canadian agriculture and agri-food, with CAN$1.7 billion worth of agri-food products shipped last year.

In 2017, Canada was the second largest importer of Mexican agriculture and agri-food products.

Associated Links

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada