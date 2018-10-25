Mini Pumpkin Pies are the only thing better than pumpkin pie – they’re an entire pumpkin pie in ONE bite! Simple and so delicious!

You guys all know that my FAVORITE season of the year is fall. If it’s pumpkin and spice and everything nice, I’m all in.

I don’t know what the weather is like in your neck of the woods, but it’s downright freezing here in Ohio.

Seriously, I’m not even being dramatic, it was exactly 32 degrees when I woke up at 6:30 this morning.

(more…)

The post Mini Pumpkin Pies appeared first on My Baking Addiction.





Comments