Mini Hasselback Potatoes with Maille Dijon & Rosemary

Holiday season is officially upon us! This is my favorite time of year mainly because of all the entertaining opportunities. There’s nothing I love more than having friends over, decking out the house, and whipping up a few good recipes to enjoy.

One of my favorite dishes to make would be mini hasselback potatoes. If you’ve never had hasselback potatoes before they’re sort of a cross between crispy, crunchy chips and a soft baked potato. To make them, you take a regular potato and cut thin slices about halfway through. The thin slices allows your toppings to fall into the cracks and soften up the inside while the outside gets nice and crispy.

There are tons of options to top the potatoes with but my favorite is putting together a rosemary and Dijon butter. I use Maille Dijon Originale for its subtle yet complex flavor. Adding a simple tablespoon of Maille Dijon really gives this dish its unique flavor. I’ll mix the Dijon with melted butter, a little bit of chopped rosemary from my garden, a few chopped garlic cloves, and salt & pepper to taste.

Once I’ve prepped all of the potatoes with their slices, I’ll spread about half the Dijon mixture on top of the potatoes and then bake them for around 20 minutes. After the 20 minutes, I’ll remove them, coat them once more in the Dijon mixture and pop them back into the oven for a final 20 minutes.

You’ll want to serve these immediately so that the potatoes still have a nice crisp to their skin. I also like to put out a side of Dijon for dipping.

Their size makes them great for finger foods and they’re pretty easy to whip up since it only requires a few ingredients. They might be small but they’re surely packed with flavor!

Xo Jus