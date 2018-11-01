Mini Apple Pies are an individual twist on everyone’s favorite classic apple pie. Filled with caramel apple filling and topped with crumbs, these mini pies are simple to make but deliver big flavor.

Guys, I have a confession to make.

I am not great at making pies. If you’ve been around for awhile, this little tidbit of knowledge might be quite apparent. Especially if you happen to search for pie in the archives.

Oddly enough, I have so many memories from my Nana’s kitchen that involve pie making. And not just simple pies, she made beautiful pies with stunning lattice work and intricate leaf cut-outs.

