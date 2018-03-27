MidiCi Neapolitan Restaurant announced as First Tenant of The Mark Sarasota Promenade

SARASOTA, Fla., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CASTO announced today that it has signed MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza as its first tenant of The Promenade, the ground-level retail space at The Mark Sarasota, now under construction in heart of the city's downtown. www.mymidici.com

"We're committed to carefully selecting a collection of dining and shopping experiences that reflect both the sophistication and energy of the downtown district and the landmark lifestyle of The Mark Sarasota," said Brett Hutchens, Partner of CASTO Southeast Realty Services.

MidiCi serves traditional Neapolitan-style pizzas which are baked in 90 seconds in a wood-fired oven imported from Naples. In addition to pizza, the menu also includes appetizers, salads, desserts, Italian coffee bar, along with beer, wine and cocktails. The California-based restaurant company has 30 open locations nationwide and 70 more in development, including 7 open locations in Florida and 7 more in development.

MidiCi will occupy 3,881 square feet at The Promenade with a grand opening planned for 2019. Located at 1400 State Street, at the base of The Mark Sarasota, The Promenade will provide a unique setting for casual outdoor experiences and other activities amid modern architecture and a dazzling streetscape.

"Our goal for The Mark is to create the most comprehensive luxury lifestyle offering in downtown Sarasota. CASTO shares our vision of a thoughtfully curated collection of boutique retailers and restaurants that will help make this a new epicenter of the downtown landscape and lifestyle," said Bob Vail, President of Kolter Urban, the developer of The Mark Sarasota.

The Mark's iconic design and contemporary luxury residences feature one-, two- and three- bedroom floorplans, priced from the mid $700,000s. Elevated club level amenities offer landmark living at the pinnacle of this sophisticated seaside mecca. www.themarksarasota.com

About CASTO

CASTO, a fully integrated real estate organization since 1926, is a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-family residences, commercial shopping centers and office buildings. CASTO's growing portfolio currently includes over 23 million square feet of commercial property and over 5,000 residential units located throughout the midwestern and southeastern United States. CASTO is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio and serves a variety of clients from five offices in Florida, North Carolina and Ohio. To learn more about CASTO, visit www.castoinfo.com.

