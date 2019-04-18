NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The availability of numerous distribution channels will trigger the market's growth during the forecast period. Surging presence of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores selling microwavable food is expected to gain prominence in the market. Vendors are selling their products through retailers including Walmart and Tesco.com. As a result, the easy availability of microwavable food through offline and online retailers is likely to fuel the global microwavable foods market growth in the forthcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the microwavable foods market will register a CAGR of about 5% by 2023.



Market Overview

New microwavable food product launches

One of the growth drivers of the global microwavable foods market is the new microwavable food product launches. The increasing availability of innovative and healthy microwavable food options will increase the adoption rates for microwavable food products and propel market growth.

Product recalls

One of the challenges in the growth of the global microwavable foods market is product recalls. It is negatively affecting the market as consumer lose confidence in products and brands.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the microwavable foods market during 2019-2023



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the market are entering into M&A to enhance their product portfolios as well as expand their geographical presence. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



