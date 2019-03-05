MICHELIN Guide and Visit California Announce Inaugural Statewide Edition for the Golden State

California expansion marks Michelin's first regional U.S. Guide



SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin and Visit California today revealed an unprecedented expansion of the MICHELIN Guide, with the announcement of the MICHELIN Guide California 2019, at an event held at the Golden 1 Center in the 'Host City' of Sacramento.

In addition to the previously covered San Francisco Bay Area and Wine Country, the new MICHELIN Guide California will include restaurants in greater Los Angeles, Monterey, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego and Santa Barbara.

The expansion recognizes California's unique blend of laid-back sophistication and its leading role as a culinary powerhouse, a combination that attracts travelers from around the world seeking the tastes and experiences of relaxed luxury. A recent EY study on the impact of the MICHELIN Guide in San Francisco confirmed that the Guide is a source of trust for international tourists and directly contributes to a destination's economy and food industry.

"With access to many of the world's best farms, food producers and vineyards, California cuisine is respected worldwide not only for the quality of its ingredients but also due to the creativity displayed by its chefs," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director for the MICHELIN Guides. "In addition, our inspectors have been impressed with the talent and innovation within the gastronomic community across the state. Michelin's partnership combines Visit California's strength in tourism with Michelin's 120-plus years of experience in gastronomy."

"California and Michelin are a perfect pairing, joining forces to show the world the innovation and breadth of the Golden State's culinary landscape," Visit California President & CEO Caroline Beteta said. "The diversity and abundance of dining opportunities here, including an unparalleled array of ethnic dining, women chefs and limitless agricultural bounty, sets California apart from any other destination in the world."

Michelin, Visit California and Visit Sacramento hosted the announcement in the acclaimed Farm-to-Fork Capital of America. "This event celebrates Sacramento's rich agricultural history, bright culinary scene and focus on all things fresh and local," said Mike Testa, president and CEO of Visit Sacramento. "Our hometown Golden 1 Center provides a perfect stage, as the arena sources 90% of its food and beverage from farmers, breweries and wineries within 150 miles. This exciting new Guide affirms Sacramento's status among the world's great culinary destinations, a milestone worth celebrating among our community of cuisine."

Michelin will reveal the 2019 star selection in the inaugural California Guide during a special event scheduled in the summer, with the Bib Gourmand selection announced a few days prior.

About Michelin

Michelin, the leading tire company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve the mobility industry. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 171 countries, has more than 114,000 employees and operates 70 production facilities in 17 countries which together produced around 190 million tires in 2017. ( www.michelin.com )

About Visit California

Visit California is a nonprofit organization with a mission to develop and maintain marketing programs – in partnership with the state's travel industry – that keep California top-of-mind as a premier travel destination. According to Visit California, spending by travelers totaled $132.4 billion in 2017 in California, generating 1.14 million jobs in the state and $10.9 billion in state and local tax revenue. For more information about Visit California, go to www.visitcalifornia.com .

For story ideas, media information, downloadable images, video and more, go to www.media.visitcalifornia.com.

About Visit Sacramento

Visit Sacramento is the premier destination marketing organization for the region's convention and tourism industries. The team develops and executes sales and marketing programs to generate visitor spending that strengthens the regional economy, creates jobs and makes the Sacramento region a better place to live and work. Brands operating under the Visit Sacramento umbrella include America's Farm-to-Fork Capital, Sacramento Sports Commission (Sac Sports), Sacramento365 (a joint partnership with Convention & Cultural Services and the Sacramento Metropolitan Arts Commission), Sacramento Film Commission (Film Sacramento) and Sac Event Crew.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michelin-guide-and-visit-california-announce-inaugural-statewide-edition-for-the-golden-state-300806965.html

SOURCE Michelin