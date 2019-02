Michel Larroche is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Materne, a French company with a century of know-how in the fruit industry started with the creation of the applesauce and puree factory in the north of France.

Its American affiliate, Materne North America provides quality, healthy fruit and yogurt snacks on the go since April of 2008 when GoGo squeeZ commenced being sold in the United States. It was sold over one million pouches by November of that year.

With over thirty four illustrious years of experience in the field of manufacturing, Michel Larroche has served in his current capacity as CEO of Materne North America for the past ten years. Throughout his career, Mr. Larroche has attained extensive expertise in business expansion internationally, helping to change the mindset to more healthy choices.

While pursuing his educational endeavors, Mr. Larroche attended Agro Paris Tech in France where he earned his Ph.D. in Biology, Genetics, and Agronomy.

To further enhance his professional development, Mr. Larroche is an esteemed member of several prominent organizations including the Food Association of France and several private leadership organizations catering to the food manufacturing industry.

Charitable to various organizations, Mr. Larroche volunteers at his children's school locally and contributes to entrepreneur groups in Asia.

For more information, please visit www.gogosqueez.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michel-larroche-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300801479.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who