Buon giorno, pasta lovers!

It is time to store away our winter clothing and dig out polos and tee shirts. If we are still wearing long-sleeved shirts, we can roll up the sleeves and be in “mezze maniche.” Did you know that even tubular pasta has a “rolled-up sleeve” version called MEZZE MANICHE (Pronounced “med’-zeh mah’-nee-keh)? This pasta resembles rigatoni, but it is about half the length, thus its name. So, move over manicotti (long sleeves or muffs), and welcome mezze maniche (short sleeves or “half” sleeves). Mezze maniche have thick grooved walls and are usually extruded through a bronze die, giving them a rough and porous texture that is perfect for capturing all kinds of sauce. They also hold their “al dente” texture for a long time, making them ideal for pasta salads or pasta al forno (baked pasta).

To celebrate springtime, Chef Rosario loves to prepare mezze maniche with asparagus: the superstar vegetable of the season, now trending at your favorite market.

Follow his easy recipe for Mezze Maniche with Asparagus:



Ingredients 8 oz Mezze Maniche

2 tbsp butter

1/2 small red onion

1 large bunch asparagus

1/4 cup Crème fraîche

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup pasta water

1 pinch saffron threads

1/4 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano Instructions Bring a large pot of water (4 to 5 quarts) toa boil over high heat.

‎While water is heating, wash and prepare the asparagus by removing the ‎fibrous stalks (usually the bottom 1/3), thinly slice the remaining asparagus ‎at a bias, and dice the onion. ‎

Once the water has reached a rapid boil, add salt and then the pasta. Cook ‎according to package directions. ‎

While pasta is cooking, heat butter in a large non-reactive pan on medium ‎heat.‎

Add the diced onion and cook for a minute ortwo over medium heat until soft and golden.

Add sliced asparagus and sauté for a minute, making sure to keep them ‎crunchy and al dente.‎

Add the crème fraîche and the saffron, season with salt and pepper, and ‎lower the heat.‎

When pasta is ready, reserve ½ cup of the starchy pasta water and drain the ‎rest. ‎

Transfer the pasta to the pan with the sauce,along with the grated Parmigiano and enough of the pasta water to keep thesauce moist but not too wet; mix well on low heat until all the flavors arewell incorporated, making sure that most of the added pasta water has beenabsorbed.

Transfer to a platter or portion onto individual plates. ‎

Liberally top dish with Parmigiano Reggiano curls.‎

