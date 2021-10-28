Mexico’s Must-Try Vegan Restaurants, Chosen by PETA Latino

The vegan food scene is thriving in Mexico, and PETA Latino searched coast to coast to find some of the best vegan restaurants in the country. These spots are serving up vegan versions of everything from traditional Mexican dishes to Japanese cuisine—all without any ingredients produced by harming animals. Show your support for these compassionate restaurants by trying their delicious dishes.

San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas

This health-conscious spot features eats like couscous-and-veggie Marroquí bowls, egg-free tortillas Españolas, and Cubano sandwiches stuffed with fried plantains.

Guadalajara, Jalisco

El Vegano prides itself on giving innovative, animal-free twists to classic dishes. Try the “cheese” chiles rellenos and the mushroom-based “seafood” cocktail.

Aguascalientes

This spot in the heart of Mexico dishes up comfort foods such as BBQ and Buffalo “wings” made of mushrooms, French toast with house-made jam, and hot dogs topped with vegan cheese and chorizo.

Mexico City

Los Loosers started as a food delivery service but now serves up Mexican-Asian fusion cuisine—including ramen “carne en su jugo” and dim sum de maíz—at its restaurant in Mexico City’s famed Roma Norte neighborhood.

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco

Stop by Vegan Ramen MEI for a variety of ramen bowls, including creamy and spicy Yokohama tantan and traditional Tokyo shoyu, popular with tourists and locals alike. Don’t forget starters and other dishes, like the gyoza, karaage, and vegan orange chicken.

Tijuana, Baja California

Vexican Grill serves vegan spins on everything from tacos and tamales to mulitas and pozole. Its house-marinated vegan meats help spare the lives of gentle cows and pigs, who simply want to live in peace.

Hermosillo, Sonora

Diners at Vegana Del Norte can enjoy BBQ burgers, green chili tamales, and specials like sushi bowls and the Chick’n Waffle Sandwich. The gyro wrap features flavorful marinated soy strips, vegan tzatziki, fresh veggies, and French fries.

Monterrey, Nuevo León

Customer favorites here include the Guacamole Fakeon Burger, which is smothered with smashed avocado, and the fish-free Tofish Burger. Don’t forget to order a starter of fried jalapeño poppers, too.

Cancún, Quintana Roo

Antojito con Amor will steal your heart with its veganized versions of everything from tacos de suadero to gringas de pastor.

By going vegan, you can help save the lives of animals every day. Twenty percent of Mexicans already identify as vegetarian or vegan, and that number is only expected to grow. Learn more:

The post Mexico’s Must-Try Vegan Restaurants, Chosen by PETA Latino appeared first on PETA.