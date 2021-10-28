Mexico’s Must-Try Vegan Restaurants, Chosen by PETA Latino

The vegan food scene is thriving in Mexico, and PETA Latino searched coast to coast to find some of the best vegan restaurants in the country. These spots are serving up vegan versions of everything from traditional Mexican dishes to Japanese cuisine—all without any ingredients produced by harming animals. Show your support for these compassionate restaurants by trying their delicious dishes.
Bek’ Semilla de Vida
San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas
This health-conscious spot features eats like couscous-and-veggie Marroquí bowls, egg-free tortillas Españolas, and Cubano sandwiches stuffed with fried plantains.
El Vegano
Guadalajara, Jalisco
El Vegano prides itself on giving innovative, animal-free twists to classic dishes. Try the “cheese” chiles rellenos and the mushroom-based “seafood” cocktail.
Avocado Punk
Aguascalientes
This spot in the heart of Mexico dishes up comfort foods such as BBQ and Buffalo “wings” made of mushrooms, French toast with house-made jam, and hot dogs topped with vegan cheese and chorizo.
Los Loosers
Mexico City
Los Loosers started as a food delivery service but now serves up Mexican-Asian fusion cuisine—including ramen “carne en su jugo” and dim sum de maíz—at its restaurant in Mexico City’s famed Roma Norte neighborhood.
Vegan Ramen MEI
Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco
Stop by Vegan Ramen MEI for a variety of ramen bowls, including creamy and spicy Yokohama tantan and traditional Tokyo shoyu, popular with tourists and locals alike. Don’t forget starters and other dishes, like the gyoza, karaage, and vegan orange chicken.
Vexican Grill
Tijuana, Baja California
Vexican Grill serves vegan spins on everything from tacos and tamales to mulitas and pozole. Its house-marinated vegan meats help spare the lives of gentle cows and pigs, who simply want to live in peace.
Vegana Del Norte
Hermosillo, Sonora
Diners at Vegana Del Norte can enjoy BBQ burgers, green chili tamales, and specials like sushi bowls and the Chick’n Waffle Sandwich. The gyro wrap features flavorful marinated soy strips, vegan tzatziki, fresh veggies, and French fries.
VeganMunch
Monterrey, Nuevo León
Customer favorites here include the Guacamole Fakeon Burger, which is smothered with smashed avocado, and the fish-free Tofish Burger. Don’t forget to order a starter of fried jalapeño poppers, too.
Antojito con Amor
Cancún, Quintana Roo
Antojito con Amor will steal your heart with its veganized versions of everything from tacos de suadero to gringas de pastor.
By going vegan, you can help save the lives of animals every day. Twenty percent of Mexicans already identify as vegetarian or vegan, and that number is only expected to grow. Learn more:
