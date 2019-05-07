Mexican Tomato Growers Disappointed In U.S. Commerce Department Decision To Terminate Tomato Suspension Agreement

Mexican Growers Prepared to Pay Cash Deposits Immediately for Duties; Pledge to Continue to Negotiate with Commerce Department for a New Agreement



WASHINGTON, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexican tomato growers today expressed disappointment that the U.S. Commerce Department decided to terminate the tomato suspension agreement and subject importers to duties that will be passed on to U.S. consumers and disrupt the fresh produce market.

A consortium of the largest Mexican growers said in a statement:

"The Mexican growers are extremely disappointed with the Commerce Department's decision to terminate the tomato suspension agreement and subject importers to duties that will be passed on to US consumers and totally disrupt the fresh produce market. That agreement has worked well and there has never been a finding that it has been violated. We are ready to pay cash deposits starting today and to pursue our right to show that Mexican tomato imports are not responsible for any problems facing Florida. Those problems have been self-imposed. In the meantime, we will continue to negotiate a new agreement with the Commerce Department that will further strengthen an agreement that already has an unprecedented level of enforcement."

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mexican-tomato-growers-disappointed-in-us-commerce-department-decision-to-terminate-tomato-suspension-agreement-300845850.html

SOURCE Mexican Tomato Growers