Meritech Presents 2020 State of the Employee Hygiene Market Survey Results with QA Magazine in Upcoming Virtual Conference

The leader in automated hygiene technology presents 2020 State of the Hygiene Market data alongside Quality Assurance Magazine.

GOLDEN., Colo., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Meritech announced they will be presenting hygiene market research alongside Quality Assurance & Food Safety Magazine in an upcoming virtual conference: "Employee Hygiene 2020: The State of the Market in Food Facilities," to take place on September 23rd at 1PM EDT. The virtual conference is designed to provide food processors with actionable tools and the latest insights to help ensure food safety and employee hygiene both during, and well after COVID-19.

The conference will consist of two sections: during the first half of the conference, Lisa Lupo, Editor at QA magazine, will present "Contemporary Best Practices in Employee Hygiene in Food Facilities." This presentation will include a contemporary analysis of the current status of employee hygiene in food and beverage processing facilities which was recently published in QA's 2020 State of the Employee Hygiene Market study sponsored by Meritech. Mrs. Lupo will also provide an in-depth analysis of the survey responses alongside insights on the practical application of personal hygiene practices and standards in the year of COVID-19 and beyond.

The second part of the conference will focus on "Hygiene as a Measure of Corporate Social Responsibility." This part of the virtual event will be presented by Meritech Chief Technology Officer and leading human hygiene expert Paul Barnhill. Mr. Barnhill will discuss why good hygiene practices have always been a matter of life and death for food processing facilities and examine how hygiene is now seen as a measure of corporate social responsibility for all businesses.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many issues to light that businesses have a social responsibility to resolve, especially when it comes to hygiene," said Meritech CTO and human hygiene expert Paul Barnhill. "Hygiene directly impacts employee and consumer safety, both of which have always been important in food processing, but are now paramount with the added risk of COVID-19."

At this virtual conference on September 23rd, Mr. Barnhill will also explore why organizations should go back to reassess and validate current hygiene practices to ensure that SOP's are still best for today's world by focusing on "the 3P's": People, Place and Product. Meritech will be providing free tools for registrants that they can use at their facility to train and validate handwashing and footwear sanitation practices as well as build a culture of hygiene excellence.

About QA Magazine

For over a decade, QA magazine has brought its readers in-depth coverage of industry regulation, along with practical applications and best practices in food safety, quality assurance and food defense. Quality Assurance & Food Safety (QA) magazine addresses the specific needs of quality assurance, food safety, food defense, and lab professionals, as well as sanitarians and management teams working in the food and beverage processing industry. Published bi-monthly, QA features articles that are uniquely relevant to these professionals and applicable on the plant floor.

About Meritech

Meritech makes the perfect hand wash easy, effective, and eco-friendly so that together, we can make the world a healthier and safer place. We are the inventors and sole manufacturers of CleanTech® Automated Handwashing Stations, the world's only technology clinically proven to remove more than 99.9% of harmful pathogens with each 12-second hand wash cycle. For almost 30 years Meritech has manufactured its innovative automated hygiene technology 100% in the USA and has served businesses across many industries including food processing, healthcare, medical, cleanroom, pharmaceutical, food service, retail, cruise lines, education, cannabis, and government.

