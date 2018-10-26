Meritech Expands Support of Edesia Nutrition's Mission to Feed Malnourished Children and Vulnerable Populations Worldwide

Employee hygiene technology leader donates automated handwashing systems and launches campaign to benefit Edesia Nutrition at SupplySide West trade show.

GOLDEN, Colo., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritech announced today it would donate $1 for every pair of hands washed at their booth during the SupplySide West 2018 trade show to Edesia Nutrition, a non-profit organization that treats and prevents malnutrition in the world's most vulnerable populations. This donation will provide funding to assist in the production of ready-to-use therapeutic foods (RUTFs) for malnourished children around the world.

"Our goal is to wash 5,000 pairs of hands and raise $5,000," said Ms. Colbert. "Please visit Meritech's booth at the SupplySide West show and wash your hands to support this fine organization and the critical, lifesaving work they do."

Every day at Edesia Nutrition's food production facility in Rhode Island, their team makes miracles happen for thousands of malnourished children all around the globe through the production of lifesaving ready-to-use foods.

Since its founding in 2010, over 8 million malnourished children in over 50 countries have been nourished and revitalized by the "miracle packets" of nutrition that Edesia produces for export worldwide. Their ready-to-use food packets save lives, and Meritech is humbled to have a small opportunity to support this remarkable organization and its mission and purpose.

"Deciding to support Edesia through the donation of CleanTech fully-automated handwashing systems was an easy decision," said Michele Colbert, president of Meritech. "And providing continuing support and raising awareness about Edesia and their mission at Supply Side West is something that the team here at Meritech is honored to do. And it is very appropriate that we raise awareness of Edesia's life saving nutritional products at one of the world's largest nutrition, supplement and ingredient shows. Please stop by and help us support this fantastic organization. "

Meritech's announcement comes in addition to the donation of CleanTech fully-automated handwashing systems made earlier in the year. Meritech systems help to ensure proper employee hygiene in Edesia's food production facilities, and support Edesia's commitment to food safety as well as nutritional quality.

"It is such an honor to receive the support from Meritech at the SupplySide West 2018 event," said Edesia Founder and CEO Navyn Salem. "Every dollar will go a long way toward giving another severely malnourished child a chance at life."

You can donate to this cause and learn more about Edesia by visiting Booth #5728 at the Supply Side West show and washing your hands in one of Meritech's CleanTech fully-automated handwashing systems.

About Edesia Nutrition

Edesia is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and food manufacturer that produces peanut-based, ready-to-use therapeutic foods (RUTFs) such as Plumpy'Nut for humanitarian aid organizations working in emergencies, conflict zones, and food insecure regions around the world. According to UNICEF, malnutrition contributes to more than one third of all deaths in children under the age of five globally. In response to that need, Edesia was founded in 2010 and has shipped to over 50 countries worldwide and reached over 8 million children from their factory in North Kingstown, Rhode Island. To learn more and donate to the cause, visit www.edesianutrition.org.

About Meritech

Meritech offers a complete line of NSF certified, fully-automated handwashing, boot scrubbing, and footwear hygiene equipment that provides the only technology-based approach to employee hygiene in the world. Meritech delivers employee hygiene, bioburden control, and infection prevention programs within a wide variety of markets, including food production, food service, cleanroom, retail, theme parks, and cruise lines. For more information, visit www.meritech.com or call 800-932-7707.

