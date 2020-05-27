Meredith To Launch Four New Podcasts Beginning May 27 To Offer Engaging Experiences Designed To Transport And Inspire

Podcasts from Allrecipes, PARENTS, Southern Living, and Travel + Leisure Enable Brands to Tell New Stories and Connect with Audiences in More Ways

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com)—the leading multi-platform media company focused on women, reaching more than 190 million American consumers every month and nearly 95 percent of all women in the U.S.—announces the launch of four podcasts that are set to debut beginning May 27 and throughout the next month on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other listening platforms. Each of the four branded podcast series from Allrecipes, PARENTS, Southern Living, and Travel + Leisure will launch with an initial schedule of 12 episodes, ranging in length from 20 to 40 minutes.

Catherine Levene, President of Meredith Digital, said, "Podcasts present a growing opportunity for our trusted brands to tell resonant stories in ways that are possible only through voice technology and the intimate listening environment it provides. As we continue to expand our podcast programming, we'll engage and entertain both new and existing audiences through authentic conversations and diverse perspectives that offer a mix of star power, escapism, advice, and timely insights."

New Podcasts and Launch Dates

Homemade from Allrecipes: May 27

Author, home cook and Next Food Network Star finalist Martie Duncan talks with celebrated cooks of all stripes to reveal the memories and traditions behind their favorite foods. Guests include Guy Fieri, Rachael Ray, and Carla Hall, among others.

https://www.allrecipes.com/article/homemade-podcast/

Biscuits & Jam from Southern Living: June 2

Sid Evans, editor-in-chief of Southern Living, talks to legendary musicians such as Martina McBride, Willie Nelson, Lee Ann Womack, and Gladys Knight about their hometowns, their big breaks, Southern culture, and the Southern food they love – both at home and on the road.

https://www.southernliving.com/biscuits-and-jam-podcast/welcome-to-biscuits-and-jam

We Are Family from PARENTS: June 9

The average household is no longer a nuclear family with 2.5 kids. Hosted by celebrity fitness entrepreneur and LGBTQ advocate Shaun T. Firness and Julia Dennison of Parents.com, We Are Family celebrates the new normal with honest conversations about today's modern family, in all its diversity.

www.parents.com/podcast

Let's Go Together from Travel + Leisure: June 10

Host Kellee Edwards, an award-winning travel expert, discusses inclusivity in the travel space by sharing compelling stories from diverse voices, inspiring everyone to explore the world. Kellee will delve into how travel can help create a new perspective on cultures and communities both near and far.

www.travelandleisure.com/podcast

Mel Inman, VP, Digital Content Strategy and Operations, said, "While we began planning these new podcasts long before the COVID-19 outbreak, we're delighted to debut these series at a time when people are craving content and experiences that not only entertain but inspire, inform, and bring us together."

The new series of podcasts will be promoted across Meredith's print, digital and social platforms.

The new podcasts join existing podcasts from Meredith, which include Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist, EW On Set and BINGE and FOOD & WINE's Communal Table. Meredith has also launched interactive, voice-enabled Alexa skills from Entertainment Weekly, Allrecipes, Real Simple and Health, in addition to daily audio series available across podcast platforms and Alexa- and Google Assistant-enabled devices, including Parents Tip of the Day, Better Homes & Gardens' At Home Daily, Entertainment Weekly's Watch This, PEOPLE's Flash Briefing, Allrecipes' Alexa Skill, and the Real Simple Relax Alexa Skill.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for 118 years. Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of U.S. women. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

