Menu Highlights Revealed for Aug 29 Savor for Students Food Celebration With Midwest's Top Chefs

ST. LOUIS, Mo., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Savor for Students, the St. Louis culinary scene's leading annual fundraiser, is set to delight foodies next month as guests meet, mingle and dine directly alongside top-ranked chefs from throughout the Midwest. The third annual Savor for Students will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, as the 19 famed chefs create and share tapas-style delicacies while interacting personally with event attendees during the on-site cooking process.

Participating chefs have revealed a few tempting menu highlights for August 29. These include Vietnamese-Style Steak Tartare from Qui Tran (Mai Lee), Turnip Shell Tacos from Michael Gallina (Vicia), Japanese-Style Sun Gold Tomato Gazpacho with Silken Tofu from Marie-Anne Velasco (Nudo House STL), Bagels & Lox with Black Garlic and Caramelized Onion Mousse (Ben Grupe, Tempus), and Camille-Lemon Cream Mousse with Raspberry Confit from Nathaniel Reid (Nathaniel Reid Bakery).

The popular event will feature not only bites from the chefs, but also complimentary sushi, sashimi, a raw bar, beer, wine, spirits and live music, all included in the $125 USD per person ticket price (plus ticket processing fee) or $2,500 USD for a reserved table for ten with designated table server and 10 complimentary aprons signed by the chefs.

James Beard Award-winning and nominated chefs slated to appear at the third annual Savor for Students include Gerard Craft (Niche Food Group), Kevin Nashan (Sidney Street Café and Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co.), Jesse Mendica (Olive + Oak and The Clover & The Bee), Michael Gallina (Vicia), Ben Poremba (Bengelina Hospitality Group), Ben Grupe (Tempus), and Nathaniel Reid (Nathaniel Reid Bakery). A special luminary joining the event for the first time is renowned chef Abe Conlon of Fat Rice in Chicago, IL. Chef Conlon won Chicago's only James Beard Award in 2018 and is acclaimed for his innovative Macanese cuisine – a fusion of ingredients and techniques from Portugal, India, Southeast Asia, Africa, China and other far reaches of the globe which the Portuguese traveled during the Age of Discovery.

Tickets for this non-profit epicurean experience may be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-savor-for-students-a-grand-tasting-event-tickets-62583344468?aff=erelexpmlt . Ticketholders receive complimentary self-parking in The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis parking garage. Those wishing to spend the night of the tasting at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis may enjoy a special event room rate of $159 USD plus tax, based on availability. To reserve accommodations, call 800-960-7056.

Presented at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis, Savor for Students will raise urgently needed funds for Lift for Life Academy. For further details, call 314-719-1433. The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis is located at 100 Carondelet Plaza in Clayton/St. Louis, MO; www.ritzcarlton.com/stlouis.

