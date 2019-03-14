The Ment'or BKB Foundation Call for Applicants to Represent Team USA at 2021 Bocuse d'Or Competition

Chef and Commis teams encouraged to apply to earn the coveted title of Team USA for the prestigious 2021 Bocuse d'Or culinary competition



NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ment'or BKB Foundation has officially commenced the search for the next culinary team to represent America at the prestigious 2021 Bocuse d'Or. Since 1987, Team USA has participated in this international culinary competition, and has placed on the podium twice, being awarded Silver in 2015 and winning Gold for the first time in 2017. The Foundation is now looking for the next Team USA comprised of American chefs who, building on the support structure, expertise and experience of the Ment'or Board, coaches, and past teams, will show the talent, tenacity and determination to represent the United States at the Bocuse d'Or in 2021.

Head Chef applicants must be American citizens, at least 23 years or older by the date of competition in January 2021 and have at least five years of fine dining experience to apply. Similarly, Commis applicants must be under the age of 22 by the date of the 2021 competition.

Team USA 2019 Head Chef Matthew Kirkley shares, "I was first introduced to the Bocuse d'Or while working under our Head Coach Robert Sulatycky at the Four Seasons Chicago fifteen years ago. A seed was planted there that continued to grow, and became a pursuit that I needed to fulfill. It felt fateful to be able to compete. It is unique to any other culinary experience I have had—truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

"The Bocuse d'Or brings together the very best talent in our profession, in an environment that celebrates and honors culinary traditions. Being a part of this global culinary community is an honor," adds Team USA Vice President and 2007 Team USA Head Chef Gavin Kaysen.

The selected chef and commis team will begin training shortly after the National Selection and will continue through the January 2021 competition. During this intensive training period, Team USA will be compensated for their time and approved relocation costs to move closer to the training facility in Napa, California.

For more details and to download an application please visit:

https://www.mentorbkb.org/team-usa-2021-national-selection/

About the Ment'or BKB Foundation

The Ment'or BKB Foundation is a nonprofit organization that aims to inspire excellence in young culinary professionals and preserve the traditions and quality of classic cuisine in America. Ment'or is led by a Board of Directors including Chefs Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller and Jérôme Bocuse, as well as an esteemed Culinary Council of over 40 renowned chefs nationwide who act as mentors for young chefs, serve in an advisory capacity to the organization and participate in fundraising events. Educational grants are offered to young professionals through the Mentor Grant Program for Continuing Education which has awarded more than $1.2 Million since 2014. Our Young Chef and Commis Competitions for young cooks provide further opportunity to advance their careers in the culinary world. Ment'or is also responsible for recruiting, training and financially supporting the promising young American chefs who compete on behalf of the United States in the prestigious Bocuse d'Or competition, held in Lyon France, every two years. For the first time in history, Team USA 2017 won the coveted Gold Medal at the Bocuse d'Or.

SOURCE Ment’or BKB Foundation