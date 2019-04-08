Melt Shop Accelerates Nontraditional Development With the Signing of First Airport Deal

Fast Casual Leader to Open at John F. Kennedy and Pittsburgh International Airports



NEW YORK, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Melt Shop, the pioneer of the Melted Sandwich Movement, announced today that it has signed its first airport agreement, in tandem with Skyport Hospitality, an award-winning concessionaire with operations in Denver, Pittsburgh, New York, Cleveland, and Nashville. As part of the agreement, Melt Shop and Skyport have been awarded contracts to open restaurants in John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal Five and in the main food court of Pittsburgh International Airport. Both operations are scheduled to open later in 2019.

"We strongly believe that busy airports present an ideal opportunity for our brand and we're excited to open our first two in New York and Pittsburgh later this year," said Josh Morgan, COO of Melt Shop. "Airports are now spending a great deal of time and money to enhance and curate better food and beverage options. Melt Shop is a perfect fit with this new direction and our food quality combined with rapid ticket times will resonate well with leisure and business travelers."

Melt Shop's agreement with Skyport Hospitality comes on the heels of a successful first quarter that included a new partnership with Villa Restaurant Group and the opening of the company's newest restaurant in Union Square. With five new restaurants planned to open later this year and more than 30 in the pipeline, Melt Shop is continuing to lead fast casual's elevated melted sandwich segment.

"Our team is always looking for unique and delicious brand offerings that will entice and excite airport travelers," said Dave Willner, Chief Operating Officer of Skyport Hospitality. "We were drawn to Melt Shop after tasting their incredible food. As we got to know the team, brand history, and operational standards, we immediately knew that this would be a collaboration that could help our company's central mission – to elevate what it means to eat and drink in an airport. We are thrilled to be a part of the first-ever Melt Shop in an airport setting, and we look forward to continued expansion with this great brand."

In addition to expanding in airports, Melt Shop is propelling its nontraditional growth by opening up in malls throughout target regions, like the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. To date, more than half of Melt Shop's restaurants are located in nontraditional spaces. To further drive its ongoing growth, the brand is seeking well-capitalized multi-unit franchisees in New York, the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions, as well as in Florida, who are entrepreneurial, have a strong knowledge of their markets, and are excited to be a part of a culinary experience unmatched in the melted sandwich space. Since launching into franchising in September 2017, Melt Shop has added more than 30 restaurants to the pipeline and remains well ahead of its goal to open 100 locations by 2023.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Melt Shop, contact Josh Morgan, COO of Melt Shop, at partners@meltshop.com or visit www.meltshopfranchise.com. Follow Melt Shop on Instagram for the latest news.

About Melt Shop

Founded in 2011 in New York City, Melt Shop is a melted sandwich restaurant that uses only the best ingredients. As the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, the company offers a variety of melted sandwiches, tots, tenders, salads, and shakes. Today, Melt Shop has grown to 14 locations in and around New York City, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Delaware and New Jersey. Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces; it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. For more information about Melt Shop, visit www.meltshop.com and www.meltshopfranchise.com.

