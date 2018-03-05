Meiji America - Win a Trip to the San Diego Zoo® Sweepstakes

YORK, Pa., March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meiji® America Inc. and the San Diego Zoo® are offering consumers a chance to win an experience of a lifetime. Their sweepstakes "Win a Trip to the San Diego Zoo®" from March 1st through June 30th 2018 will award a trip to the San Diego Zoo with a visit to the giant panda viewing area before it officially opens for the day! You will get the chance to see pandas Xiao Liwu and Bai Yun enjoy their breakfast crowd-free, before being whisked away on a tour around the Zoo to visit other animals.

The promotion is featured on Meiji America's Hello Panda brand. Meiji® Hello Panda™ is a fun, portable treat with a crème center and a crunchy shell, available in chocolate, strawberry, vanilla and matcha green tea flavors. Each shell features drawings of cute Pandas enjoying over 30 different sports activities. San Diego Zoo's Giant Panda habitat is one of their popular exhibits that appeals to a large group of loyal visitors, many of whom are passionate about pandas. The Zoo's Panda Cam featured on its website attracts more than 3.5 million views every year.

To enter the sweepstakes, participants can find a unique code inside any Meiji® Hello Panda™ product marked with sweepstakes details and use it to register at www.meijiamerica.com/sandiegozoo. Each special package will display the promotion on the front facing with specific details printed on the inside. All codes must be entered between 9:59:59 a.m. ET on March 1st, 2018 and 11:59:59 p.m. ET on July 16th, 2018. Participants can also request a unique code via free mail-in request by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to "Hello Panda Game Code Request" PO Box 11507, Bozeman, MT 59719-1507. All mail-in requests must be postmarked by June 30th, 2018 and received by July 9th, 2018.

One randomly selected grand prize winner will receive a free trip to the San Diego Zoo® for up to four people, two consecutive night accommodations at Hilton San Diego Resort and Spa http://www.sandiegohilton.com, same day admission to San Diego Zoo® for up to four people, a VIP tour of the Panda Exhibit and a San Diego Zoo® gift bag.

In addition, one hundred first prize winners and fifty second prize winners will be randomly selected. First prize winners will receive one panda plush doll and second prize winners will receive one gift box of Meiji® Hello Panda™.

For more information about the "Win a trip to the San Diego Zoo®" sweepstakes, please visit www.meijiamerica.com/sandiegozoo.

ABOUT MEIJI AMERICA INC.

The Meiji Group was founded in Japan in 1916. It has provided a broad range of products built upon the accumulated knowledge and skills of its talented workforce for over a century. Its products are extensive and include confectionery, dairy, baby food, infant formula, sports nutritionals, health and beauty items, as well as pharmaceuticals.

Meiji America Inc., founded in 2011, as the United States division manufactures and distributes a variety of unique confectionery and snack products including HELLO PANDA™, YAN YAN™ and CHOCOROOMS® as well as Stauffer's branded cookies and crackers in the US market. For more information, follow Meiji America Inc. on Instagram @meijiamerica, Twitter @meijiamerica, Facebook www.facebook.com/meijiamerica, or visit www.meijiamerica.com.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO ZOO GLOBAL

Bringing species back from the brink of extinction is the goal of San Diego Zoo Global. As a leader in conservation, the work of San Diego Zoo Global includes on-site wildlife conservation efforts (representing both plants and animals) at the San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research, as well as international field programs on six continents. The work of these entities is inspiring children through the San Diego Zoo Kids network, reaching out through the internet and in children's hospitals nationwide. The work of San Diego Zoo Global is made possible by the San Diego Zoo Global Wildlife Conservancy and is supported in part by the Foundation of San Diego Zoo Global.

