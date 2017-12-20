Meijer Voluntarily Recalls Select Meijer Brand Fresh Packaged Products Containing Apples Due to Potential Health Risk

Recalled Products sold at all Meijer stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of the Fresh-Pak Inc. recall, Meijer is announcing a voluntary recall of select Meijer brand packaged products due to sliced apples within the products being potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. To date, there have been no known illnesses reported in connection with this recall.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, including animals. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The following Meijer brand packaged products contain apple slices that were supplied by Detroit-based Fresh-Pak, Inc. Meijer received notice of a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination from Fresh-Pak, which was alerted by their supplier, Jack Brown. The recalled product will be in plastic containers with printed labels and include a "sell by" range of December 17, 2017 through December 21, 2017. The products were sold in Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Product Description

UPC

Meijer Michigan Harvest Salad – 10 oz.

708820684003

Meijer Sharable Waldorf Salad – 26 oz.

713733538640

Meijer Fresh Cranberry Apple Stuffing Starter – 18.9 oz.

719283379771

Customers should stop using the product and either dispose of it, or return it to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund. For additional information, please contact Meijer at (800) 543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Meijer stores are opened 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Contact:

Frank Guglielmi, 616-791-3814

frank.guglielmi@meijer.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meijer-voluntarily-recalls-select-meijer-brand-fresh-packaged-products-containing-apples-due-to-potential-health-risk-300574161.html

SOURCE Meijer