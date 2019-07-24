Meijer Simply Give Program Surpassed $50 Million After Spring Campaign

Spring campaign generated $2.5 million for hungry families



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meijer Simply Give program surpassed $50 million in donations following contributions from the 2019 spring campaign that coincided with the sixth annual Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

The spring campaign generated more than $2.5 million for the retailer's food pantry partners across the Midwest.

"We are committed to helping end food insecurity in the Midwest and are thankful for the continued support from our generous customers and team members," said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving. "We are pleased that participation in the Simply Give program continues to grow because it makes a big difference in the communities we serve."

Meijer began its Simply Give program in 2008 to help local food pantries fulfill their mission of feeding hungry families. Since then, the program has generated more than $50 million, which equates to more than 500 million meals. According to Feeding America, $1 equals 10 meals.

The program runs three times a year when food pantries need it the most: spring, all and holiday.

During each Simply Give campaign, customers are encouraged to purchase a $10 Simply Give donation card upon checkout. Once purchased, the donation is converted into a Meijer Food-Only Gift Card and donated directly to the local food pantry selected by the store for that campaign.

