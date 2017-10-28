Meijer Recalls Select Meijer Bulk Dark Chocolate Products Due to Possible Undeclared Milk Allergen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In cooperation with the GKI Foods LLC recall of dark chocolate products due to an undeclared milk allergen, Meijer is voluntarily recalling select Meijer branded bulk dark chocolate. This recall is an extension of the GKI Foods LLC recall announced on October 27, 2017. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The products were sold at Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. There have been no illnesses reported to date.

Meijer is voluntarily recalling the products with the following UPCs:

UPC

UPC Description

7-19283-40301-8

Meijer Bulk Dark Chocolate Almonds 18 oz.

7-19283-40302-5

Meijer Bulk Dark Chocolate Cashews 18 oz.

7-19283-40313-1

Meijer Bulk Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans

The products are packaged in clamshell packaging with a label listing the above-mentioned UPCs. Consumers who have purchased this product should discontinue use immediately and return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund. Consumers with questions regarding this recall should contact Meijer at 800-543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Consumers with questions or concerns about their health should contact their physician.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 235 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel, home decor and pet departments, and garden centers. For more information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

Contact: Frank J. Guglielmi, 616-791-3814

frank.guglielmi@meijer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meijer-recalls-select-meijer-bulk-dark-chocolate-products-due-to-possible-undeclared-milk-allergen-300545182.html

SOURCE Meijer