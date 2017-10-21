Meijer Recalls Meijer Brand Packaged Produce Due to Possible Health Risk

Recalled products sold at all Meijer stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer is announcing a recall of various packaged Meijer brand produce items due to a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall affects the following products sold in Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin purchased September 27, 2017 through October 20, 2017. The items will be in plastic containers or foam trays with printed labels with various sizes and weights.

UPC

UPC Description

0-0-4548-3

BROCCOLI FLORETS 3 LB

0-0-4566-7

CAULIFLOWER FLORETS 3 LB BAG

0-71651-90035-3

CAULIFLOWER FLORETTS (EDI)

0-71651-90384-2

CAULIFLOWER FLORETTS

0-72668-20001-6

BROCCOLI FLORETS LB

2-13760-00000-9

Markets of Meijer SALAD ROTINI MOZZARELLA MEDLEY

2-17879-00000-4

Markets of Meijer SALAD ROTINI MOZZARELLA MEDLEY

2-19106-00000-9

ASPARAGUS SPEARS

2-19489-00000-9

ASPARAGUS SPEARS WITH GARLIC PARMESAN

2-19744-00000-3

Markets of Meijer SALAD ROTINI MOZZARELLA MEDLEY G&G

2-20185-00000-2

STORE MADE VEGETABLE TRAY

2-20186-00000-1

STORE MADE VEGETABLE TRAY W/DIP

2-20582-00000-1

FIESTA TRAY WITH RED PEPPER HUMMUS

2-20782-00000-9

BRUSSELS SPROUTS SLICES

2-20785-00000-6

ZUCCHINI AND SQUASH COMBO

2-20786-00000-5

ZUCCHINI SQUASH

2-20787-00000-4

MIXED PEPPER BLEND

2-21233-00000-5

CAULIFLOWER FLORETS PLU 4566

2-21234-00000-4

BROCCOLI FLORETS PLU 4548

2-22077-00000-8

VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY LARGE

2-22091-00000-8

VEGETABLE TRAY WITH HUMMUS

2-22097-00000-2

VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY SMALL

2-22098-00000-1

VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY MEDIUM

2-22099-00000-0

VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY LARGE

2-29523-00000-1

PRE-PACKAGED BROCCOLI FLORETS

2-29524-00000-0

PRE-PACKAGED CAULIFLOWER FLORETS

2-29525-00000-9

PRE-PACKAGED CAUL/BROC FLORETS

7-08820-24604-1

CAULI FLORETS 3 LB BAG

7-16519-00356-1

CAULIFLOWER FLORETTS LB

7-16519-01015-6

BROCCOLI FLORETS 3 LB BAG

7-16519-03849-5

CAULIFLOWER FLORETS

7-16519-03871-6

CAULIFLOWER FLORETS

7-19283-76392-1

VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY SMALL

7-19283-76409-6

VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY MEDIUM

7-19283-76412-6

VEGETABLE PARTY TRAY LARGE

Meijer received notice of a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination from Mann Packing, a Meijer supplier based in Salinas, Calif. that sources the Meijer branded produce items. Mann Packing informed Meijer that evidence of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination had been identified by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Customers should stop using the product and either dispose of it or return it to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund. For additional information, please contact Meijer at 800-543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 235 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

Contact:

Frank Guglielmi, 616-791-3814

frank.guglielmi@meijer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meijer-recalls-meijer-brand-packaged-produce-due-to-possible-health-risk-300540882.html

SOURCE Meijer