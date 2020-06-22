Meijer Donates $1.1M to Simply Give on Behalf of Meijer LPGA Classic

Retailer supports Midwest food pantries despite tournament's cancellation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the cancellation of the 2020 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Meijer announced today a donation of $1.1 million to its Simply Give hunger relief program on behalf of the tournament.

"Meijer is committed to enriching lives in the communities we serve, which is more important now than ever before," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "Although this year's tournament has been cancelled, we didn't want our food pantry partners to feel that loss, especially given the increased need they've seen these past few months."

Traditionally, proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that stocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2019 tournament alone raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the six previous tournaments have generated more than $5.2 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.

The 2020 donation will match the 2019 donation, bringing the tournaments' total contribution to $6.3 million. The $1.1 million donation will be divided equally among more than 435 food pantry partners across the Midwest, providing each of them an additional $2,500 to feed hungry families.

This marks the second large donation the retailer made to its food pantry partners during the pandemic. In March, Meijer donated $2.2 million to its Simply Give food pantries across the Midwest to help them continue their vital missions.

The 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic will be held June 7-13 at Blythefield Country Club.

The Meijer LPGA Classic hosts a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

