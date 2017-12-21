Meijer Beef Buyers Offer Top Picks to Try this Holiday Season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In the Midwest, Christmas dinners are usually dominated by turkeys and hams. Meijer reports that it sells more than five million pounds of ham and more than 50,000 frozen turkeys the weeks right before Christmas. Believe it or not, beef has been a staple at most Christmas table dinners since the 17th century.
The Meijer Meat Buyers report that the retailer sells more than $7 million in Certified Angus Beef® the week leading up to Christmas day, sourced from around the Midwest and recognized as some of the best beef in the world. If you are looking to beef up your game at your next holiday meal, the Meijer Meat Buyers offer their tips on selecting the perfect cut. All roasts should be cooked to medium rare and be allowed to rest for at least15 minutes before it is carved. The best seasoning to use on a roast? The Meijer Beef Buyers suggest keeping it simple with two kitchen staples – salt and pepper.
If you are looking for a little variety when it comes to preparing a roast and best red wines to pair with meat, Meijer created the 12 Roasts of Christmas that feature a variety of recipes for roasts. If you are still perplexed on which roast to buy and how to prepare it, the Certified Angus Beef® brand offers a free app called Roast Perfect that can be found in the iTunes AppStore or on Google Play for Android phones.
About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 235 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.
