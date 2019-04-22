MegaFood® Introduces Healthy Farm Standard to Encourage Sustainable Sourcing and Improve Soil Health

Premium supplements brand strengthens supplier programs to continue its commitment to clean quality ingredients and support for a more resilient future



MANCHESTER, N.H., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaFood® , an award-winning maker of premium vitamins and supplements crafted with real food and added nutrients, today announced it will introduce a comprehensive Healthy Farm Standard aimed at improving our agricultural system by building carbon rich soil and increasing the nutrient density of food.

At its core, MegaFood is out to change the world starting with food and in doing so, works with like-minded farmers who advocate for organic and regenerative farming. Farmers are often the interface between planet and people, and while they have the greatest opportunity to bring this change, they also carry much of the burden. This new open standard will help farmers track and improve outcomes and reach new goals to ultimately replenish our soil with the nutrients it needs so that we can replenish our bodies with the nutrients we need.

"At MegaFood we are proud to work with trusted farm partners who share our environmental and social responsibility values," said Andy Dahlen, CEO at MegaFood. "Our new Healthy Farm Standard underscores our collective goals related to soil health, managing global climate change, and resource conservation. The new standard provides farmers with the support they need to drive change and, with MegaFood, lead this movement. We are excited to share this new program with our longstanding partners as well as invite new suppliers to our growing network."

MegaFood's new Healthy Farm Standard is structured to enable farmers and sourcing partners to move to more sustainable practices by evaluating their operations in key areas and support change to more sustainable practices through MegaFood funded incentive programs, workshops, and webinars that help encourage partners to reach these shared goals. The three key areas that farmers and sourcing partners will score their operations include:

Building the Soil —Consists of measuring soil health and soil nutrients along with insights on pest management practices.

—Consists of measuring soil health and soil nutrients along with insights on pest management practices. Conserving Resources —Includes water conservation and water pollution, as well as the ability and intention to reduce fossil fuels and increase biodiversity.

—Includes water conservation and water pollution, as well as the ability and intention to reduce fossil fuels and increase biodiversity. Supporting Thriving Livelihoods—Addresses farm management, thriving workers, and nutritional access.

MegaFood is committed to improving lives through food. This new Healthy Farm Standard works to improve our agricultural system by building carbon rich soil and increasing the nutrient density of food.

"Farmers often hold the burden of new initiatives and at MegaFood we want to inspire and support change to ultimately revolutionize our farming system," said Sara Newmark, VP of Social Impact at MegaFood. "That is why we are committed to supporting our farm partners and sourcing partners through this new program so they can, in turn, invest in a better future for all of us."

The Healthy Farm Standard represents the company's latest move to cultivate a community of suppliers and like-minded farmers that together advocate for regenerative farming. This standard is open source and is currently being piloted by MegaFood's trusted farm partners. MegaFood encourages the public to understand the standard and welcomes all feedback, thus, supporting its vision of transforming "agri-culture" by empowering communities and revolutionizing food systems.

About MegaFood®

MegaFood is on a mission to change the world starting with food. A leader in the natural industry since 1973, MegaFood has remained dedicated to producing premium, clean, award-winning supplements made with real food ingredients and added nutrients. The company works with a select group of trusted farm partners, who share in its commitment to organic and regenerative agriculture, to source many of the whole foods found in their products. MegaFood crafts 44 proprietary nutrients, pairing a vitamin or mineral with a whole food, in its own facility in New Hampshire. A certified B Corp and the first supplement brand to have its entire line certified Glyphosate Residue Free by The Detox Project, MegaFood underscores their commitment to delivering the highest-quality, hand-crafted products that work best for you and for a sustainable future. Additionally, MegaFood offers products that are non-GMO, organic, vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, kosher and tested for 125+ pesticides and herbicides. MegaFood can be found at natural retail, online and at national retailers throughout North America. For more information, visit megafood.com .

