Meet The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hopefuls Who Will Make Up Team Kellogg's(TM) 2018

Nathan Chen, Kelly Clark, Meghan Duggan and Mike Schultz share everyday inspirations that motivate them
BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly 100 days until the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 , Kellogg's® is proud to announce its continued sponsorship of Team USA and introduce the 2018 Team Kellogg's™ roster of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls joining its lineup of storied athletes. The 2018 roster includes figure skater Nathan Chen, snowboarder Kelly Clark, ice hockey player Meghan Duggan and Paralympic snowboarder Mike Schultz.
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8192831-kelloggs-2018-olympic-games-getsmestarted/
For the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games 2018, Kellogg's will continue its celebration of what inspires people to get up each morning, enjoy breakfast and embrace the potential of a new day. Whether you are a student, a parent or an elite athlete, we all awake with an individual reason and answer to the question, "what gets you started?" The drive at the start of each day isn't always the same, but the routines we form, like eating Kellogg's cereal for breakfast, set us up to accomplish our goals.
"We're thrilled to welcome this group of accomplished athletes to Team Kellogg's," said Sam Minardi, director, brand marketing, Kellogg Company. "As they share their personal motivations while training for the PyeongChang Games, we hope Americans are inspired to focus on their own everyday inspirations as they work toward achieving their potential."
Meet the Team Kellogg's athletes here and follow the evolution of their stories as they share what gets them started each day. Additionally, the athletes will be featured on their very own Kellogg's limited-edition cereal boxes, available at grocery retailers nationwide in December.
Follow the Team Kellogg's journey via their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, as well as @KelloggsUS on Twitter, and share what drives you to tackle each day with #GetsMeStarted.
About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to make foods people love. This includes our beloved brands – Kellogg's®, Keebler®, Special K®, Pringles®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Cheez-It®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats® and more – that nourish families so they can flourish and thrive. With 2016 sales of $13 billion and more than 1,600 foods, Kellogg is the world's leading cereal company; second largest producer of crackers and savory snacks; and a leading North American frozen foods company. And we're a company with a heart and soul, committing to help create 3 billion Better Days by 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. To learn more, visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com and follow us on Twitter @KelloggCompany, YouTube and on our Social K corporate blog.
