Meet The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hopefuls Who Will Make Up Team Kellogg's(TM) 2018

Nathan Chen, Kelly Clark, Meghan Duggan and Mike Schultz share everyday inspirations that motivate them

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly 100 days until the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 , Kellogg's® is proud to announce its continued sponsorship of Team USA and introduce the 2018 Team Kellogg's™ roster of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls joining its lineup of storied athletes. The 2018 roster includes figure skater Nathan Chen, snowboarder Kelly Clark, ice hockey player Meghan Duggan and Paralympic snowboarder Mike Schultz.

For the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games 2018, Kellogg's will continue its celebration of what inspires people to get up each morning, enjoy breakfast and embrace the potential of a new day. Whether you are a student, a parent or an elite athlete, we all awake with an individual reason and answer to the question, "what gets you started?" The drive at the start of each day isn't always the same, but the routines we form, like eating Kellogg's cereal for breakfast, set us up to accomplish our goals.

"We're thrilled to welcome this group of accomplished athletes to Team Kellogg's," said Sam Minardi, director, brand marketing, Kellogg Company. "As they share their personal motivations while training for the PyeongChang Games, we hope Americans are inspired to focus on their own everyday inspirations as they work toward achieving their potential."

Meet the Team Kellogg's athletes here and follow the evolution of their stories as they share what gets them started each day. Additionally, the athletes will be featured on their very own Kellogg's limited-edition cereal boxes, available at grocery retailers nationwide in December.

Reigning 2017 U.S. men's figure skating champion Nathan Chen focuses on small steps each day in order to attain his larger goals. Whether he sets his sights on lifting more weight or working on choreography during training, he knows that he is one step closer to his dream by accomplishing his daily goals. Nathan will appear on boxes of Corn Flakes®.

Four-time U.S. Olympian and three-time U.S. Olympic medalist Kelly Clark – one of the most successful snowboarders in history – feels that part of her purpose is to help the women following in her footsteps push the sport even further. By empowering the next generation of boarders to accomplish their dreams, she is investing in something that will outlast her. Kelly will appear on boxes of Corn Flakes in stores, and on Special K® Red Berries available on KelloggStore.com.

Seven-time ice hockey world champion and two-time U.S. Olympic silver medalist Meghan Duggan draws strength from those around her. She has instilled a bond and mentality that training together improves team culture, and has helped her team accomplish goals both on and off the ice. Meghan will also appear on boxes of Corn Flakes in stores, and on Special K on KelloggStore.com.

U.S. national Paralympic snowboard champion Mike Schultz knows that we only have so much energy to put toward something, so he packs his schedule to make sure he gets the most out of every day. He focuses on the things he can control – whether it's building his business, spending time with his family or training for competition. Mike will appear on boxes of Frosted Flakes®.

