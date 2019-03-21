Medline Diversifies Enteral Feeding Portfolio with the Launch of New Blenderized Meals

New Kitchen Blends line dedicated to providing nutritionally balanced feeding tube meals



NORTHFIELD, Ill., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced the launch of its blenderized tube feeding meal line, Kitchen Blends. The new products complement Medline's robust portfolio of nutrient supplements and devices for tube feeders, and represents the first time the company enters the market as a blenderized meal manufacturer.

Increasing access to nutritionally balanced meals for tube feeding individuals

With more than 400,000 people relying on tube feeding due to 350-plus conditions like prematurity, genetic syndromes, and malformations of the gastrointestinal tract, it can be common to lose vital nutrition. Blenderizing their own meals is a common method for ensuring they receive proper nutrients each meal, but can be labor intensive. That's why Medline has created Kitchen Blends to help provide meals that can be enjoyed anywhere. Created by the clinicians at Medline, Kitchen Blends is available in three flavors, including Tender Chicken, Mixed Vegetables and Savory Salmon. Kitchen Blends meals are inspired by family favorites and provide a complete and balanced meal of protein, veggies, fruits and grains.

"Like people who enjoy a more traditional diet, many people who tube feed want the benefits of a well-balanced, wholesome diet from a variety of foods. Our team created Kitchen Blends to provide the necessary nutrients that meet the Recommended Daily Allowance and help create a convenient and familiar home-cooked meal experience," says Amy Rogers, clinical nurse specialist, RN, BSN, Medline.

Comprehensive portfolio for enteral feeding

Kitchen Blends is a natural fit to Medline's existing portfolio of tube feeding nutrients and accessories to help promote health and wellness and provide people with a one-stop shop for their tube feeding needs. In addition to blenderized meals, Medline offers essential tube feeding accessories, including syringes, feeding pumps, g-tubes, feeding sets, as well as formula, and medical foods.

Medline will unveil Kitchen Blends to healthcare professionals at the 2019 ASPEN Nutrition Science & Practice Conference (booth No. 607) March 23-26. Learn more about how Medline is supporting nutritional health at www.kitchenblends.com.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare business that improves the operating performance of healthcare systems and providers by delivering customized solutions for clinical programs, medical supplies and supply chain and financial solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company strategically supports nearly a third of the largest healthcare systems in the United States and also works with providers across the continuum of care to achieve both clinical and financial success. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline's more than 20,000 employees provide a customized approach to each healthcare provider enabled by this agility at scale. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

