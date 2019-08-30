Mediterranean Diet Can Help Reduce Gestational Diabetes and Weight Gain During Pregnancy

The Mediterranean Diet has proven to be beneficial for protecting you from risk of depression, heart disease, breast cancer, and now gestational diabetes and weight gain during pregnancy.

The results, published in a recent on-line study in in PLOS Medicine are based on a clinical trial of over 1,200 pregnant women in the UK, led by Queen Mary University of London and the University of Warwick. Researchers found subjects following a Mediterranean Diet during pregnancy were found to have a 35% lower risk of developing diabetes compared to those not following a Mediterranean-style diet. They also gained on average, 2.75 lbs. less weight than those only getting routine care.

Furthermore, the participants following the Mediterranean-style diet reported better overall quality of life than those in the control group and reduced bloatedness in pregnancy, but there was no effect on other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting or indigestion.

The Mediterranean diet is characterized by abundant plant foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, lentils, nuts, seeds and olive oil, as well as high amounts of seafood, and moderate amounts of dairy, poultry, and red meat. Pasta is a Mediterranean staple in many countries and perfect for building healthy meals, highlighting many of the fresh vegetables and beans native to the culture. It’s also incredibly versatile and affordable, making it a food worth eating regularly! You can find a multitude of pasta recipes that fit into any lifestyle on the Pasta Fits’ website.

