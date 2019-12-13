Medieval Holiday-Style Casarecce

December 13, 2019From pastafits.org
Utilize festive ingredients like toasted walnuts, cranberries, and nutmeg – perfect for any holiday gathering!
- 8 oz casarecce
- 2 tbsp butter
- 8 oz Italian sausage, casings removed
- 1/4 tsp crushed fennel seeds
- 1/4 cup chopped toasted walnuts
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup mascarpone cheese
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- pince each of salt and pepper
- pince of ground nutmeg
- 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh basil
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain, reserving 1/3 cup cooking liquid. Set aside.
Melt butter in large skillet set over medium heat; cook sausage and fennel for 5 to 8 minutes or until sausage starts to brown. Stir in reserved cooking liquid; cook for 1 minute. Stir in walnuts and cranberries.
Add pasta, mascarpone, Parmesan, salt, pepper and nutmeg to skillet; cook, tossing, for about 2 minutes or until pasta is well coated. Transfer to plates; sprinkle with basil.
Tip: Substitute chopped dried apricots or cherries for cranberries if desired.
